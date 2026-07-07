Becca Tilley Shares What It Was Really Like at Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3 included an impressive guest list of A-list movie stars, the biggest names in music, Olympic athletes, and even a few reality TV stars, including “The Bachelor” alum Becca Tilley and her fiancée Hayley Kiyoko.

In a recent interview, Tilley opened up about attending the wedding of the year, giving fans a rare glimpse of just how extravagant their wedding really was.

Becca Tilley Says Being at Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Was ‘the Craziest Thing Ever’

Getty Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” at El Capitan Theatre on October 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

“The Bachelor” alum Becca Tilley is sharing as much detail as she can about attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

While speaking on her and Tanya Rad’s “Scrubbing In” podcast on July 7, the reality star recalled being at MSG to witness their ceremony: “This is a once in a lifetime moment and I can’t believe that I’m sitting here.”

She continued, “I’ve obviously been a fan of hers for so long and being there was just the craziest thing ever.”

Tilley went on to describe the wedding as “amazing” and “epic” but did not provide specific details, as most of Swift and Kelce’s wedding has been kept under wraps.

“It was amazing. And my thing is just like any bride or groom, I want them to be able to share details first, you know, [I] want them to be able to share what they want to share,” she said.

“I think that was the reason they were able to keep it so private and personal,” she said about the couple’s unique wedding venue choice. “Up until this point, because there was control over what could be seen from the outside, what could be the security of it all … Like it was incredible. The effort put in to keep it as private as possible. When you’re the biggest star in the world,” she added.

Tilley did comment on the food, telling her listeners that the “food was incredible” and hinted that there were raffles involved, stating, “if there were games, I played games.” (According to Us Weekly, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill’s wife, Jackie Tranquill, won a $7,000 Chanel bag).

And, although Tilley couldn’t reveal much, she did admit, “I will just say this, imagine what you would expect it to be, and then multiply at times ten.”

How Tilley & Kiyoko Developed a Friendship With Swift

Although Tilley rose to fame on “The Bachelor,” her friendship with Swift came through her fiancee, Kiyoko. The actress and singer became close with Swift after joining her during the Boston stop of her “Redemption Stadium Tour” in 2018.

In a clip shared by Swift on Instagram, the two women performed Kiyoko’s song, “Curious.”

According to People, Tilley attended that same Boston show, with Kiyoko later introducing her to the “Opalite” songstress backstage.

In fact, Tilley would reveal in an episode of her podcast in 2022 that Swift was among the handful of people who knew she was dating Kiyoko. Both women kept their relationship hidden from the world for years until confirming it in May 2022.

“When I was thinking about it, I was, like, I think that was the first person who knew outside of my friends and family,” she revealed on her podcast.

Tilley said that speaking to Swift was easy, sharing that it “felt like talking to a friend.”

“I thought that was a really cool thing, because obviously, Taylor Swift stan forever,” she shared.