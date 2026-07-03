Who Will Be Performing at Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is expected to be one of the biggest celebrity ceremonies of the decade. There is so much hype surrounding the couple and their wedding day, and although nothing has been officially confirmed, they likely want to keep it that way to avoid as much attention as possible.

The pair is expected to get married on Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Who Is Performing at Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding?

There is expected to be around 1,000 people in attendance at the wedding, and it will take place over several days, starting on Thursday, July 2, The New York Times reports. With so many people in attendance and at such a spectacular venue, the wedding is expected to be an entertainment-filled event. But there is also a list of stars set to perform on the night; among them are Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw, Page Six reports.

“I’ve heard Taylor invited so many people it’s going to be bigger than the Met Gala,” an industry insider said, Page Six reports. If McGraw performs at Swift and Kelce’s wedding, this will be a big moment for the singer because she penned one of her first songs about McGraw when she was 16.

There are also rumors that Paul McCartney may attend the wedding and give a performance. Swift and McCartney’s designer daughter, Stella McCartney, are known to be close. Nashville sources have heard “there’s going to be multiple performances,” Page Six reports. The publication also commented on how Swift and McCartney had previously performed together in 2015 for “Saturday Night Live” 40th anniversary. Despite the reports of the Beatles legend performing, Page Six says he is currently in the United Kingdom.

Other music industry favorites to attend, but not necessarily perform, include “Dierks Bentley and members of Little Big Town and Sugarland.”

“Kelsea Ballerini is definitely going,” a source said, Page Six reports. The publication also notes rumors about Kenny Chesney and Kesha’s attendance, and that both stars have canceled tour dates around the wedding date.

Who Is Attending Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding?

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A that the Madison Square Garden venue has been “transformed,” adding, “I’ve never seen it look so different.”

Of the transformation, another source told People, it is “not a castle, but it looks very special. They have grass, carpets and canopies, and it looks like a place where you’d get married. There’s a stage set up, but it’s special.”

There is a star-studded guest list, and while there has been tremendous secrecy surrounding the upcoming nuptials, some celebrities have been confirmed to attend, and others are expected to do so. George Kittle, Andy Reid, Graham Norton, and Suki Waterhouse are confirmed to be attending, People reports.

Other celebrities who are expected to attend include Zoë Kravitz, Jack Antonoff, Ed Sheeran, and Greg James. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Swift’s friend Abigail Anderson will be her maid of honor. Other guests, per the publication, include Danielle and Alana Haim, Margaret Qualley, Mariska Hargitay, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, and Patrick Mahomes.

