Will Taylor Swift Change Her Last Name After Marrying Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to say “I do” very soon, and one question surrounding the wedding is whether the singer will change her last name after tying the knot.

According to the Daily Mail, the former “The Voice” mentor is expected to take a more traditional approach and may take the NFL champ’s last name after the nuptials.

“Professionally, she’ll always be Taylor Swift,” a source told the outlet. “The name has become one of the biggest brands in entertainment, and there’s really no reason to change that.”

Taylor Swift Will Likely Take a Traditional Route After Marrying Travis Kelce

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged last year.

Swift, who recently became the youngest woman to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, reportedly considers taking Kelce’s last name as a “very meaningful step” in their relationship.

The insider pointed out that the “Opalite” singer is “traditional,” especially when it comes to marriage.

“Personally, it’s a different story,” the source continued. “Taylor is very traditional, and when it comes to marriage, she’d love to take Travis’ last name.”

Swift is reportedly looking forward to being a Kelce, as she sees it as a significant part of her future.

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

“In her personal life, the idea of being Taylor Kelce is something she genuinely looks forward to,” the source told the outlet. “She sees it as a meaningful step, especially knowing it would also be the family name their future children would share.”

The source continued, “Both she and Travis think there’s something incredibly special and beautiful about sharing the same last name, even if the world will always know her professionally as Taylor Swift.”

A second source added, “She will take his last name when they wed, but for work she will still go by Taylor Swift. Jennifer Aniston did this when she married Brad Pitt.”

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Wedding Extravaganza

Meanwhile, several celebrities were seen arriving in New York City just in time for Swift and Kelce’s wedding celebrations.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed British host Graham Norton and his husband, Jono McLeod, at JFK on Wednesday. Actress Phoebe Mary Waller-Bridge was also spotted at the airport alongside her family.

Swift’s celebrity friends were also seen around the Big Apple ahead of the wedding, including Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Anya Taylor-Joy, and her husband, Malcolm McRae.

According to Page Six, Swift and Kelce’s wedding festivities at Madison Square Garden are expected to stretch beyond 10 hours. The celebration will reportedly begin with a rehearsal dinner for around 100 guests on Thursday at the arena’s Infosys Theater from 6:00 to 10:30 p.m. ET.

Friday’s festivities are set to kick off with guest arrivals at 3:30 p.m., followed by a cocktail hour on the sixth floor at 4:00 p.m.

The couple is expected to exchange vows on the arena floor at 5:30 p.m., with the reception beginning an hour later and continuing until 2:00 a.m.

More than 1,000 guests are reportedly expected to attend the star-studded celebration.