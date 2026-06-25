Ed Kelce Gushes Over Future Daughter-in-Law Taylor Swift: ‘She’s a Sweetheart’

Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, can’t stop praising his future daughter-in-law, Taylor Swift, as the highly anticipated wedding nears.

On Wednesday, Ed spoke with Fox 29 Philly outside of Jason Kelce’s annual Team 62 Fundraiser at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, where he shared his excitement about Travis and Swift’s upcoming nuptials.

“I am super excited,” Ed said of the nuptials before praising the former “The Voice” mentor. “She is a sweetheart. That is truly the girl next door.”

Swift and Kelce are reportedly set to tie the knot on July 3, with some reports claiming Madison Square Garden will be the venue.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Plans Reportedly Kept Secret From Ed Kelce

Previously, the Daily Mail reported that Swift and Travis had intentionally withheld information about their wedding from Ed.

Sources told the outlet that the Kelce patriarch “can’t be trusted” to keep details of the wedding private.

“He’s sort of like a loose cannon,” the insider told the outlet. “Nobody knows what he’s going to say, so it’s kind of a controversial situation.”

The outlet also noted that Ed “already gave out a lot of information about the engagement,” particularly details of when and where Travis popped the big question.

“Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago,” Ed told Cleveland TV station WEWS in August. “He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.”

Ed Kelce Hard-Launches New Romance Ahead of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding

Meanwhile, Ed appeared to have hard-launched his new girlfriend ahead of Swift and Travis’ wedding.

On Saturday, Ed took to Instagram to share a candid photo of Doree Herpner at a bar in New York.

“With the dynamic and gorgeous Doree Hepner at 118 North, listening to York Street Hustle: their Summer Soul(stice) show,” he captioned the post.

Ed’s supposed latest romance comes after his ex-girlfriend, Maureen Maguire, passed away last August. She was 74 years old.

Among those who attended Maguire’s funeral at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, were Ed’s eldest son, Jason, and his wife, Kylie Kelce.

It’s unclear if Ed’s rumored new girlfriend will be joining him at Travis and Swift’s wedding.

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Guests attending the wedding are reportedly required to sign an ironclad NDA before the big day, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, The US Sun reported that Travis and Swift’s wedding is going to be a no-expense-spared event.

“It is going to be next level. Think Charles and Di — this is America’s royal wedding,” an insider told the outlet.

The outlet also reported that the couple’s wedding is being treated like a “high-stakes military operation,” with “hundreds of guards” expected to be deployed in the venue.

Swift and Travis announced their engagement in August 2025.