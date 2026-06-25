Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Reunite in Rare Public Appearance With 2 of His Gorgeous Children

made a rare public appearance with almost his entire family on Wednesday, June 24, when they attended Christian Louboutin Men Spring/Summer 2027 Presentation at Palais Brongniart in Paris, France. In photos, the “I Am Legend” actor posed alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, daughter Willow Smith, and Will’s adult son, Trey Smith, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

Will Smith & His Family Shine on the Red Carpet

Getty Trey Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Will Smith attend Christian Louboutin Men Spring/Summer 2027 Presentation

The family opted for black outfits. Willow looked gorgeous in a two-piece outfit consisting of cropped pants and a sports bra. Will and Trey wore suits, but Trey opted for a cropped jacket, and Pinkett Smith and Banfield-Norris both wore black gowns. The only person in the family missing from the photos is Jaden Smith, but the family was likely there to support him, as he has been appointed Christian Louboutin’s men’s creative director. He was appointed to the role in September 2025, making him the brand’s first-ever men’s creative director.

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In a , Louboutin discussed his decision to include Jaden in his company. “I found him very interesting, very kind, and very, very humble, and above all, very interesting: The way he is, the way he dresses, the way he thinks,” he said.

Getty Jaden Smith attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show

Jaden also commented on his new role, saying, “This is the one of the biggest honors of my life, and I feel a lot of pressure to be able to live up to everything that Christian has done for the house. And also stepping into such a serious role. When he reached out to me, I was just blown away because of how similar we are and how much we like to do things in a similar manner.”

He continued, “I can’t wait to show the world what we’ve been working on. I think that the universe of Christian Louboutin men’s has so much potential.”

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Family

Getty Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris in 2024

The outing marked a rare public appearance for Smith and his family. He and Pinkett Smith are legally married, but there is some uncertainty about their relationship status because they have been quietly separated since 2016. Pinkett Smith announced their separation publicly in 2023.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise,” Pinkett Smith told “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb in October 2023. “We love our family. And we love each other.”

Smith is a proud parent, embracing the role of fatherhood. He first became a dad in 1992 with Trey’s birth. In an appearance on Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” he opened up about his feelings. “I brought him home, we put him in the bassinet, it was like stark terror,” Smith said, People reports. “I’m totally responsible for this life. I couldn’t stop going and checking. I just cried so hard. It makes me teary right now.”