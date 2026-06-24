Pharrell Williams & Wife Helen Lasichanh Make Extremely Rare Public Appearance With All 4 Kids

“The Voice” coach Pharrell Williams‘s family made an incredibly rare public appearance at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. The event took place on Wednesday, June 23, and the entire family looked incredible, dressed head to toe in the brand.

Pharrell Williams’ Family Look Gorgeous at the Louis Vuitton Show

Getty Rocket Williams and Helen Lasichanh

Williams’ wife, Helen Lasichanh, and all four of their children posed for photos on the red carpet alongside Williams’ parents, Pharoah Williams and Carolyn Williams. The singer and Lasichanh’s eldest child, son Rocket Williams, looked so grown up as he posed alongside his mother for photos.

Making an incredibly rare appearance at the event was the “Happy” singer and Lasichanh’s triplets, whose names have never been released to the public. The two boys and one girl smiled widely for the camera, looking so cute in matching outfits.

Getty Pharoah Williams, Carolyn Williams, Rocket Williams, Helen Lasichanh and her and Pharrell Williams’ triplets attend the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Getty Pharoah Williams and Carolyn Williams

The triplets’ first public appearance was at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris in June 2023. Three years ago, they all posed for photos at the Spring/Summer 2024 runway show. It was an important event for Williams, marking his debut as the brand’s creative director.

Williams loves being a father. “It’s interesting, man. It’s interesting. It’s different. It’s a whole other thing,” he told People in September 2024. “I’m 51. I love it. I love my children. I love watching them. I love that they exist. If fruition could be a verb, I would fruit it. I loved watching them fruit. It could be a verb. I love watching them manifest. I just am very grateful to God and my wife that we were able to bring in four more souls in a crazy, crazy world and find our way. I’m very grateful.”

All About Pharrell Williams & Wife Helen Lasichanh’s 4 Kids

Getty Rocket Williams and Helen Lasichanh

Williams and Lasichanh’s first child was born on November 15, 2008. His unusual name was inspired by some of the music industry’s most iconic contributions. “In the same way the Indians named their children after a force or animal or element, we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend,” Williams shared in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, People reports.

He continued, “Metaphorically, it was because of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Rocket Love’, Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’, and Herbie Hancock’s ‘Rockit’. All of my favorite musicians. And his middle name is not “man,” it’s Ayer after [composer] Roy Ayers.”

The couple’s triplets were born in January 2017. They have decided not to name them publicly. In an appearance on “Today” in 2017, Williams discussed the challenges of raising triplets. “I have a tribe. They harmonize. It’s ‘Waah waah waah’ — all at the same time,” he said, People reports. “One cries, the next one cries, the next one cries. They’re hungry, they’re hungry, they’re hungry. When someone says ‘Congratulations,’ I say, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.’ It’s a real thing.”