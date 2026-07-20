BBC Commentator Mistakes Pharrell for A$AP Rocky During World Cup Final

Celebrity sightings became part of the conversation during Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final after two broadcasters made memorable on-air mistakes while identifying famous faces in the crowd.

A BBC commentator mistakenly identified Pharrell Williams as A$AP Rocky during the championship match between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, according to .

The mix-up happened when cameras focused on Pharrell, who was watching the match from a VIP suite alongside his wife, Helen Lasichanh.

According to Page Six, commentator Guy Mowbray initially identified the Grammy winner as another rapper before quickly attempting to correct himself.

“I think that’s AKA Rocky or A$AP Rocky. Sorry,” Mowbray said during the broadcast.

The moment quickly spread across social media because A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was also attending the match. He was seated just one row in front of Pharrell alongside partner Rihanna. The suite also included rapper Future and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

Getty A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2023 Met Gala

Another Celebrity Mix-Up Happened During the Match

The BBC blunder was not the only celebrity identification mistake during the broadcast.

According to Page Six, Fox Sports commentator John Strong mistakenly identified Matt Damon as Brad Pitt when cameras showed the actor in the crowd.

“Brad Pitt among the fans here,” Strong said before fellow commentator Stu Holden immediately corrected him.

“That’s Matt Damon,” Holden replied.

Strong laughed off the mistake and joked that he would let Holden handle the remaining celebrity introductions.

“I’m letting you take the rest of these guys. I got cocky after the first three, and I missed an absolute sitter so I’m done,” Strong said.

World Cup Final Drew a Star-Studded Crowd

The FIFA World Cup final attracted numerous celebrities beyond the two mistaken identities.

According to Page Six, Blake Lively, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, David and Victoria Beckham, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Alix Earle, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were among the high-profile guests in attendance.

The halftime show featured performances from Shakira, Madonna, Burna Boy, Justin Bieber and BTS.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 to capture the FIFA World Cup title.