Matt Damon Reveals the Toughest Film Set of His Career

Filming Matt Damon’s latest movie pushed everyone to their limits. The actor says “The Odyssey” may have been the most demanding experience of his career. Brutal locations, punishing conditions, and Christopher Nolan‘s relentless production all played a part.

Christopher Nolan’s Warning

According to Extra, before cameras even started rolling, Christopher Nolan made it clear the production wouldn’t be easy.

Damon recalled that the director warned him several times just how difficult the shoot would be. At first, he admitted he “kind of blew him off,” assuming he understood what Nolan meant.

Halfway through filming, though, his perspective changed.

While shooting aboard a ship in rough conditions, Matt Damon turned to Nolan and admitted, “Well, you said it was going to be hard.” The pair simply laughed, knowing the director’s prediction had been completely accurate.

As reported by Extra, the demanding production tested every member of the cast and crew.

Matt Damon Says Everyone Was Pushed to the Limit

The 55-year-old explained that the challenges weren’t limited to the actors.

“Every single department got pushed further than they thought they could go,” Damon said. Despite the difficult conditions, he believes it created an “incredible team spirit” because everyone was facing the same obstacles together.

One memorable moment came while filming in Iceland.

Matt Damon recalled wrapping a scene at 4 a.m. and walking across black sand in driving rain with co-star Himesh Patel. Both actors were soaked after filming in the harsh conditions.

Patel asked if it was the toughest location Damon had ever worked on.

Damon said he paused before replying, “I don’t know, Himesh.” He then joked that if there had ever been a tougher production, Patel would have been there too, adding, “You tell me, is this the hardest set you’ve ever been on?”

Preparing for Odysseus

The demanding shoot wasn’t the only challenge.

According to Extra, Matt Damon also committed to a complete physical transformation to play Odysseus, approaching it “like an athlete.”

He said every choice mattered, from “every piece of food” he ate to “every hour of sleep” he got. Rather than treating it as a normal job, he described it as “a 24-hour-a-day job.”

Nolan had a very specific vision for the character’s appearance.

The director wanted Odysseus to look “lean but strong” and “capable,” while also appearing as though “he could use a meal if it was offered.”

Now that filming has wrapped, Damon joked that his real-life goal is much simpler.

“I’m trying to… look capable, but like I’m well-fed,” he said.

Another Matt Damon Project Is Already Streaming

While “The Odyssey” heads to theaters later this month, fans can also catch Damon in a new crime thriller on Netflix. According to Netflix, “The Rip” reunites Matt Damon with longtime friend Ben Affleck, marking another collaboration through their production company, Artists Equity.

The film follows two Miami police partners who uncover $24 million hidden inside a safehouse. After discovering the cash, the team must survive a tense night as trust begins to unravel. “The Rip” is now streaming globally on Netflix.

“The Odyssey” arrives in theaters on July 17. Watch Matt Damon discuss the demanding shoot and his transformation for “The Odyssey” here.

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