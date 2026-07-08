Hallmark Alum Kristy Swanson Donned a Plunging, Vintage-Inspired Gown for a Rare Red Carpet Outing

Hallmark alum Kristy Swanson is a rather private celebrity in the 2020s. However, Swanson, who previously played recurring character Jody Campbell in Knots Landing back in the ’80s, shocked fans this past week. While she hasn’t been on a red carpet in nearly a decade, Swanson donned a vintage-inspired for the DC event, the Birthnight Ball. See the details of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star below:

Kristy Swanson’s Rare Red Carpet Moment

In case you missed it, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum shared a series of photos from a rare red carpet outing. She shared the photos from earlier this week with the caption reading, “Lloyd and I had a wonderful time at the BIRTHNIGHT BALL in D.C. with our friends at the @kashfoundation and @binnalllawgroup 🇺🇸 A remarkable evening for an important cause 🇺🇸@reallloydeisler.”

In the photos, we see her and her husband of 17 years, Olympic skating medalist, Lloyd Eisler at the Birth Night Ball, which is an annual historical celebration honoring George Washington’s birthday.

Now, we also see Swanson donning a plunging, beaded gray gown that gave all the vintage vibes. (Specifically, she’s donning an Adrianna Papell Beaded Cape-Sleeve gown from Macy’s, which retails for $370.) She paired the look with a rhinestone USA flag crossbody bag, a red manicure, and a silver heart-shaped necklace.

Fans reacted to the fashion moment, saying things like: “Great pictures! Loving 🥰 your dress, and accessories 🇺🇸” and “You guys looked great! ❤️”

Now, as we said, Swanson rarely makes red carpet appearances. In fact, the last time fans saw the Psych actress on a red carpet was at the premiere of Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer in 2018.

Along with that, the last time she posted a photo of her in a gown was back in July 5, 2025. She posted the photo with the caption reading, “American Heart ❤️🤍💙 @jonkahnmusic 🇺🇸.” For the Fourth of July, Swanson wore a patchwork United States flag dress, which she paired with matching boots and a cowboy hat. (The dress is a vintage-inspired piece that retails for $20 on Amazon.)

Kristy Swanson’s Acting Career

Getty Kristy Swanson and Dean Cain

While fans adore her fashion moments, Swanson doesn’t really discuss her style. Instead, Swanson more so discusses her work in Hallmark films like A Christmas Wish and Winter’s Dream, or her work in 90s projects like Mannequin Two: On the Move and Early Edition.

In one of her most well-known quotes obtained by IMDb, Swanson discussed her love for acting over the years.

“I’ve always been this strong-willed person and I’ve always been in love with acting,” she said. I love every aspect of show business and that includes both the show part of it and the business part of it.”

But she did note in an interview with Independent Women that she wishes interviewers mentioned more than Buffy.

“I do a lot of interviews, and the interviewers always want to talk about Buffy. They say ‘Well, you really made a turning point with Buffy because she was a heroine with a strong character.’ And I said, well, yeah, absolutely. She was a fun teen-aged girl who found out she had all this strength and power. She’s a strong female character. But I didn’t break the mold on that,” she said.