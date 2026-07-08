‘Renovation Resort Showdown’ Stars Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler Make Major Promise to Fans for Season 3

Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler are back for a third season of “Renovation Resort Showdown.” And while the format has slightly changed, the pair reveal the one reason why fans won’t be disappointed.

Season 3 Showdown

The HGTV icons have been friends on and off camera for years, which has led to an almost brotherly relationship. Both men agree that that friendship has led to constant banter.

“Bryan and I have known each other for years, unfortunately, so the banter comes pretty naturally,” Scott told HGTV in an interview published ahead of the season 3 premiere. “We usually agree on the big things … it’s the little details we like to debate. I let him think he wins every now and then.”

Bryan proved Scott’s point, adding, “Scott is very generous that way. He lets me think I win, and then I actually do.”

“But in all seriousness, we’ve known each other a long time, and that history makes the show a lot of fun. We can challenge each other, joke around and debate the details without taking it too seriously,” the “Rock the Block” alum added.

According to Bryan, “I’ll just add that if you’re tuning in to watch us bicker, you won’t be disappointed. This season has big ideas, big risks, and a lot of personality. The competitors really brought it, and I think fans are going to have a great time watching it all unfold.”

Scott encouraged fans to “clear your Wednesdays!”

“Whether you’re here for the design, the competition or just to watch Bryan and me disagree, you’re in for a good time,” the “Scott’s Vacation House Rules” star added.

What Is ‘Renovation Resort Showdown’?

Similar to past seasons, season 3 of the competition series will see “Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler enlist four contractor and designer duos in a competition to create gorgeous, waterfront cabins at Scott’s newly-purchased lakeside resort,” the show’s description reads.

“Only one team will be crowned supreme, and they’ll take home $100,000!”

The main difference in the new season — which premiered on Wednesday, July 1, on HGTV — is the “level of competition.”

“Every season, the contestants seem to get stronger, which means the judging gets tougher,” Scott told the network. “That’s a great problem to have. We also really leveled up the prizes this season, so there was a lot on the line for these duos who had taken time away from their families and their businesses. We definitely made it worth their while.”

Bryan added, “The bar keeps getting higher, and this season the competitors came in ready to prove something. What surprised me most was how quickly they found their footing under pressure this time around. You think you know what people are capable of, and then they pull something off that makes Scott and I look at each other like, ‘Ok, now we have a competition.'”

Following season 3, McGillivray has other exciting projects lined up with HGTV.

“I cannot be more excited. We have some incredible new series. We’ve got design, construction, transformation, real estate investing. It’s all coming your way,” he shared in June after signing a contract extension.

As for Bryan, he and wife Sarah Baeumler landed a new series titled “Baeumler Ranch.”