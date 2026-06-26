Scott McGillivray Teases New HGTV Shows, ‘I Could Not Be More Excited’

HGTV star Scott McGillivray is fresh off his run on “Rock the Block” and feels ready for a new project. Luckily for fans, there is plenty of new content headed straight to their television screens.

In a new social media update, the 48-year-old teased that there will be new shows arriving on HGTV shortly. While Scott didn’t give away anything specific, he did note that there will be many different types of shows. HGTV wants to have a little bit of something for everyone.

As fans eagerly await new updates, Scott McGillivray invites his fans to leave feedback and let him know what kind of content they’re hoping to see.

Scott McGillivray Gives Fans a Taste of What’s Coming to HGTV

Fans thoroughly enjoyed seeing Scott McGillivray compete with Brooke Hogan on “Rock the Block” this year. Now, they’ll get a chance to see him tackle more renovation projects.

“New shows coming your way on HGTV,” Scott shared with his Instagram audience. “Excited to get to work on a few new projects and we will be on the lookout for home owners and home buyers looking for some help. More to come.”

“It’s Scott McGillivray here and I have some exciting news!” he told viewers. “That’s right, I am coming home to HGTV! I could not be more excited. We have some incredible new series. We’ve got design, construction, transformation, real estate investing, it’s all coming your way.”

“And I want to hear from you as well,” Scott continued. “I want to know what you’re looking for and I want to know if you want to be on the show. So stay tuned, more to come. I am so excited to be here on HGTV. We’ll see you soon.”

In the comments, fans readily shared their own thoughts and ideas for new content.

“You are amazing and smart Scott. Excited for this!” one Instagram user wrote. “We need some ‘how to’ shows with new products. Examples – tile do you use the new stock backing or mud, mixing metals how and why, lighting ideas to change a room, inexpensive ways to change staircases, etc. Good luck with this as I am excited to learn from you. Always looking for income opportunities also and how to make it work!”

Many fans noted that they wanted more episodes of “Vacation House Rules.” Others simply asked for more collabs between the HGTV personalities.

“👏🥳 definitely would like to see more of the HGTV stars working together like in ‘Rock The Block!’ ❤️” another fan shared.

The Real Estate Pro Has More Than 25 Years of Experience

Like many other HGTV superstars, Scott McGillivray certainly knows how to navigate the real estate landscape. He’s spent a whopping 25 years in the business and worked hard to create the portfolio he has today. One of his biggest complaints about the modern real estate industry is that too many landlords rely on AI to do the heavy lifting.

“He doesn’t pay the bills. You know? He’s making money doing nothing,” Scott shared during an interview this year. “People are typing it into AI, ‘How do I become a landlord and manage my properties?’ And they’re getting terrible answers out of it, unfortunately. Once you have positive cash flow, you have all the power. But, using the right tools is probably the biggest advantage in today’s market that I didn’t have 25 years ago.”

Fans can’t wait to see what Scott McGillivray brings to the table when his next project launches on HGTV.