HGTV Fans Have 1 Request After Scott McGillivray Announces Multi-Year Deal

Scott McGillivray signed on the dotted line! The “Rock the Block” star announced a new multi-year, multi-project deal with HGTV — but fans have just one request.

“New shows coming your way on HGTV. Excited to get to work on a few new projects and we will be on the lookout for home owners and home buyers looking for some help,” McGillivray shared via Instagram on Thursday, June 25. “More to come.”

Scott’s New Deal

Scott shared his excitement over his new contract in a video shared via social media.

“It’s Scott McGillivray here and I have some exciting news!” he began his Thursday announcement. “That’s right, I am coming home to HGTV! I could not be more excited. We have some incredible new series. We’ve got design, construction, transformation, real estate investing, it’s all coming your way.”

The “Renovation Resort Showdown” star continued, “And I want to hear from you as well. I want to know what you’re looking for, and I want to know if you want to be on the show. So stay tuned, more to come. I am so excited to be here on HGTV. We’ll see you soon.”

Fans listened to McGillivray’s request for feedback, flooding the comments section with one very pointed request.

Fans’ Request to Scott

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The Canadian host has become a staple on HGTV over the last decade. With shows like “Income Property,” “Renovation Resort,” “Moving the McGillivrays,” “Scott’s House Call,” and “Buyers Bootcamp With Scott McGillivray,” fans have become very familiar with the entrepreneur.

However, many of his fans seemed to be in agreement that one specific show needs to make a comeback: “Scott’s Vacation House Rules.”

“Vacation House Rules” one fan simply wrote.

“Is Vacation House coming back on in the US? It’s our favorite show,” another asked.

“Please more Vacation House Rules,” a third fan begged.

Yet another shouted, “We want Vacation House Rules!!”

“VACATION HOUSE RULES please please 🎉🎉🎉🎉 we love all your shows so far but VHR is the bestest!! If you reno lake house in Michigan… yes please!! Congrats and welcome 🎉🎉🎉🎉” another fan shared.

“I second (third, fourth, fifth) for Scott’s Vacation House Rules with Debra!” one follower joked.

“I love your show Vacation House Rules!! Can’t wait to see your new show,” one more chimed in.

While it’s unclear exactly what HGTV and Scott have up their sleeves, fans have made their voices heard.

“Vacation House Rules” premiered on the network in 2020 with McGillivray showing homeowners how to maximize their rental property’s potential.

“Scott turns problem properties into profit in his new series, ‘Scott’s Vacation House Rules,'” according to his personal website. “With years of smart real estate investing and renovation experience, Scott and his secret design weapon, Debra Salmoni, unlock the rental potential of even the most uninspired properties. Finding and transforming tired, dated, and rundown spaces into unique and buzz-worthy Canadian cottage hotspots, the series proves that any dream property is always within reach if you follow ‘Scott’s Vacation House Rules.'”

New episodes have not aired since April 2025.