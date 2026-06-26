Jonathan Scott Gets Emotional While Discussing Rebuilding Zooey Deschanel’s Family Home After Fire

Jonathan Scott is hard at work rebuilding fiancée Zooey Deschanel’s family home after it was destroyed in the 2025 Pacific Palisades fire. The HGTV star became emotional while discussing the project, sharing how he’s using virtually fireproof building technology to help protect the home from future disasters.

Jonathan Scott Holds Back Tears While Discussing Zooey Deschanel’s Family Home Lost in Fire

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In a June 2026 interview on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” Scott shared more details about the RSG 3-D technology for building, which is virtually fire proof, tornado proof, hurricane proof, and earthquake proof.

When asked about the Deschanel family home, he got choked up.

“It’s emotional,” Scott said.

He added, “It’s hard to see your loved ones in pain, and everybody’s experiencing it. Everybody.”

As for the building technology he’s implementing on the rebuild, Scott noted, “RSG is simply just no wood. You’re building a structure that’s reinforced steel with a polystyrene core, and it’s concrete on the surface, both the inside and the outside.”

“The entire structure — roof, walls, floors, everything — is tied together, so it’s hyper-efficient, incredibly strong, and fireproof from both the inside and the outside,” the HGTV star added.

The reporter shared that the new structure will look “almost identical” to Deschanel’s childhood home when it’s completed by the end of 2026.

While the cost is slightly more, it takes less time to build than with traditional wood.

“It’s way faster and the cost is about 10 percent more than the traditional, but I would never have to deal with anything again,” Scott noted. “If anyone’s ever had a flood or termites or rot, it doesn’t affect this because there’s nothing organic.”

The HGTV star is using his platform to make more people aware of the technology. “Traditionally, if you wanted a fully hardened home, it was gonna be, like, twice the price. That’s not the case anymore,” he shared. “It’s just a matter of people don’t know about it.”

Jonathan Scott Made a Promise to Rebuild the Deschanel Home

On January 17, Deschanel took to Instagram to share the devastating news that her childhood home was destroyed in the fire.

Scott commented on the post, vowing to restore the home again. “💔so many fond memories. Absolutely heartbreaking,” the “Property Brothers” star wrote.

“Know that I will do whatever it takes to restore its original beauty to the best of my abilities,” he continued.

Scott added, “Nothing can replace the beauty and history of the original home. But it’s the best way we can honor it. ❤️”

In her post, Deschanel reflected on the heartbreaking loss. “A marvel of 1920s Spanish revival architecture. Full of too many incredible memories to count, it was one of the oldest homes in the Palisades and so spectacularly beautiful,” the actress wrote.

She went on to call the home “a sanctuary where we felt most safe.”

“The Christmas dinners, Easter egg hunts, trick or treating, weddings, birthdays, baby showers … we celebrated the best moments of our lives there,” the “New Girl” star shared.

She added, “The family photos that lined the hallways, the artwork, the piano I learned to play on, the wedding china, the furniture my great great grandfather built … the reminders of generations past: All have vanished into thin air.”