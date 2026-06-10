HGTV’s ‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Announces Exciting Career Move

Jonathan Scott is stepping outside his HGTV comfort zone for his next television venture. The “Property Brothers” star announced that he’ll be taking on a new role as daytime talk show host, marking a major shift beyond home renovation.

Jonathan Scott to Host Daytime Talk Show

On June 9, Scott first teased the news, writing in an Instagram post, “Big announcement tomorrow … any guesses??😉”

In the video, Scott is seen sitting down in front of a mirror surrounded by bright lights as a voiceover notes, “We are live, in 5, 4, 3, 2 …” before displaying the date “6/10/26.”

Fans weighed in with guesses, from hopes that he and long-time fiancée Zooey Deschanel are getting married, to Scott joining the cast of “Dancing With the Stars.”

On June 10, Deadline reported that Scott is developing a syndicated talk show with CBS Media Ventures.

“‘Better! With Jonathan Scott’ will film a pilot episode later this month and the project will be in consideration for CBS Media Venture’s syndication slate for fall 2027,” Deadline shared.

According to the outlet, Scott’s talk show will have interview segments with famous guests and lifestyle experts.

CBS Media Ventures shared that the show will “inspire audiences with fresh ideas to live better, all while having fun doing it.”

On June 10, Scott took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“For years, you’ve invited me into your homes through renovation projects, design challenges, and some pretty wild adventures,” he noted in the caption. “Along the way, one of my favorite parts has always been connecting with people and sharing ideas that can make life at home a little better.”

Scott continued, “That’s why I’m so excited to finally share something I’ve been working on for a long time.”

“We’re developing ‘BETTER! with Jonathan Scott’ — a new daytime talk show built around great conversations, practical home tips, inspiring stories, and amazing guests and lifestyle experts who can help all of us live a little better (while having some fun along the way),” the HGTV star shared.

He explained, “This project feels like a natural next chapter for me. Everything I’ve learned from renovating homes, meeting incredible people, and hearing your stories over the years has led here. And while ‘Property Brothers’ and home renovations will remain a huge part of my life (don’t worry!), this gives me a chance to bring those lessons into a whole new conversation.”

Fans Share Excitement About Jonathan Scott’s New Project

In his Instagram post, the HGTV star also put out a call for fans to help.

“We’re filming our pilot in New York later this month for a possible fall 2027 premiere. If you’re in the area, I’d love to have you there in the audience,” he shared. “Grab your free tickets through the link in my bio. Can’t wait to see you there.”

In the video, Scott noted that his talk show “is home-related, food, health … you name it. It’s a little bit of everything.”

Fans flooded the comments section to congratulate Scott and share their excitement about his new project.

“WOW Jonathan! That’s so awesome! You will make an amazing daytime talk host! I absolutely LOVE the way that you are always helping people out any way that you can! 🥰” one fan commented.

Another fan shared, “This sounds fun and exciting. Congratulations on hosting your own show.👏👏👏👏👏”

“Great news. I will be excited to watch … daytime TV is lacking, your show will be a wonderful choice,” another fan noted.

One follower wrote, “Congratulations!!! Jonathan, you are such a caring and compassionate person so I know you will be an awesome host!”