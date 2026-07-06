HGTV Star Jonathan Scott Details His Next Big Adventure, ‘Like A Natural Next Chapter For Me’

HGTV personality Jonathan Scott and his twin brother Drew have entertained viewers for years. While the Scotts will always have a fierce passion for home renovation, they’re exploring other interests as well.

While Drew Scott works on his acting career, Jonathan Scott has expressed interest in having a new project of his own. He would love to have a talk show of his own someday.

Though it might be some time before fans get to see the finished project, the HGTV personality is having a blast preparing and getting fans interested in his new adventure.

Jonathan Scott Can’t Wait to Take Fans on a New Journey

Jonathan Scott can’t wait to bring his next big dream to life. For years, fans have loved watching the Property Brothers flip homes and create value for property owners.

But now, it’s time to try something new.

“For years, you’ve invited me into your homes through renovation projects, design challenges, and some pretty wild adventures,” Scott shared on Instagram. “Along the way, one of my favorite parts has always been connecting with people and sharing ideas that can make life at home a little better. That’s why I’m so excited to finally share something I’ve been working on for a long time.”

The HGTV personality revealed he was working on his dream, a daytime talk show entitled “BETTER! with Jonathan Scott.”

“This project feels like a natural next chapter for me,” the 48-year-old continued. “Everything I’ve learned from renovating homes, meeting incredible people, and hearing your stories over the years has led here. And while Property Brothers and home renovations will remain a huge part of my life (don’t worry!), this gives me a chance to bring those lessons into a whole new conversation.”

Scott and his crew are filming the pilot in New York with hopes for a fall 2027 premiere date.

Other HGTV personalities wished Jonathan Scott well on this next big adventure. However, Drew Scott couldn’t help but tease his brother.

“Is this going to be a talk show where every episode is 5 hours long? Because when you start talking…you don’t stop! 🤣” Drew wrote.

Life Seems Perfect for the HGTV Star

Although Jonathan Scott doesn’t have any children of his own, he’s a father figure in Zooey Deschanel’s children’s lives. The “New Girl” star shares two children, Elsie and Charlie, with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.

On Father’s Day, Scott praised his own father while thanking Elsie and Charlie for the chance to be their stepfather.

“I believe love is absorbed from one generation and passed on to the next,” the 48-year-old wrote on Instagram. “I’m blessed to be surrounded by incredibly loving father figures. And being a dad is my greatest honor 🥰”

So far, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel haven’t made any concrete arrangements for their special day. But in the meantime, the fiancés enjoy building their lives together. They each have successful careers and love coming home to one another at the end of a long day.

Fans look forward to hearing updates on Jonathan Scott’s next project.