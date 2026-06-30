Jonathan Scott Shares Major Update on His ‘Dream’ Move Away From HGTV

Jonathan Scott is branching out from HGTV. The beloved “Property Brothers” star shared his excitement as he prepares to launch his own daytime talk show.

Jonathan Scott Talk Show

Scott took to social media on Monday, June 29, to share the exciting news that he filmed the pilot of his yet-unnamed talk show.

“What just a year ago seemed like a dream, has now become a reality,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself on what appeared to be his talk show set. “Had the most incredible time shooting the pilot for my talk show. I am SO thankful for my incredible team and guests who made it magical. Stay tuned 🥰”

The exciting update comes less than three weeks after the “Celebrity I.O.U.” star announced his pivot to daytime.

“Big announcement tomorrow … any guesses??😉” he teased on June 9.

In the video, Scott — who got his start alongside twin brother Drew Scott in 2011 — is sitting on a director’s chair in front of a mirror with his back to the camera.

“We are live, in 5, 4, 3, 2 …” the voiceover says, before displaying the date “6/10/26.”

The following day, Deadline reported that Scott was in development for a syndicated talk show with CBS Media Ventures.

“‘Better! With Jonathan Scott’ will film a pilot episode later this month and the project will be in consideration for CBS Media Ventures’ syndication slate for fall 2027,” Deadline shared.

According to the outlet, Scott will interview famous guests and lifestyle experts on his new series with the goal to “inspire audiences with fresh ideas to live better, all while having fun doing it.”

Fans Cannot Wait

Jonathan, who, along with his brother, has one of the biggest followings among HGTV stars, shared his own announcement on June 10. “For years, you’ve invited me into your homes through renovation projects, design challenges, and some pretty wild adventures,” he shared via Instagram. “Along the way, one of my favorite parts has always been connecting with people and sharing ideas that can make life at home a little better.” He continued, “We’re developing ‘BETTER! with Jonathan Scott’ — a new daytime talk show built around great conversations, practical home tips, inspiring stories, and amazing guests and lifestyle experts who can help all of us live a little better (while having some fun along the way).” After sharing that the pilot has been filmed, fans of the renovation expert flooded his comment section with excitment. “So exciting I can’t wait to watch!!!” one fan wrote. “It was really fun! My hands genuinely hurt from all the clapping. You did great, and you’re so genuinely nice to your fans! We appreciate it and wish you the best!” another fan, who was seemingly in the live studio audience, added. “Was great to be a part of the pilot audience. Hope it gets picked up and is a big success! 😄” yet another wrote. “Better! With Jonathan Scott” does not yet have a premiere date, but it’s clear that his fans are on the edge of their seats.