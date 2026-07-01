HGTV’s Schedule for July 2026 Includes 3 New Shows

The HGTV July 2026 schedule is bringing the heat this summer. Check out what to watch on HGTV in July — including the finale of “Battle on the Beach” and several new shows to enjoy when you need a break from the soaring temperatures.

New & Returning HGTV Shows Premiering in July 2026

New seasons of returning HGTV favorites hit the schedule, plus a bunch of new shows to keep you entertained.

“Renovation Resort Showdown” returns for a new season with eight episodes, beginning on July 1 at 9 p.m. ET. According to HGTV, “Real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray (‘Rock the Block’) and builder and home renovation expert Bryan Baeumler (‘Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues’) will challenge four talented build/design teams from across North America to transform a long-neglected lakeside resort in the Kawartha Lakes regions into the ultimate vacation destination.” They’ll have 8 weeks and a $150,000 budget to work with, with one team walking away with a $100,000 cash prize.

“Worst Yard on the Block” is a new series premiering on July 15 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET. “Two teams of curb appeal aficionados will search out the most unsightly yards in the country, meet the overwhelmed homeowners and perform miraculous outdoor makeovers in just a matter of days,” according to HGTV. “From an overgrown meadow with sprawling feral cats to a formerly abandoned home with thousands of dollars in fines, these landscaping experts will transform lawns and lives by injecting new life into out-of-control outdoor spaces.”

“Holmes on Holmes: Building a Legacy” season 2 premieres July 19 at 8 p.m. ET, with contractor Mike Holmes and his kids, home renovation experts Michael Holmes, Jr. and Sherry Holmes, “helping worthy homeowners in need.” HGTV notes, “From renovations gone wrong by crooked or incompetent contractors to failed do-it-yourself projects, the Holmes trio will go behind the walls and do whatever it takes to give families safe, functional, efficient and healthy homes.”

“Ugliest House in America” returns with six one-hour episodes and four unappealing houses, beginning on July 20 at 9 p.m. ET. Host Retta “will tour 20 more preposterous properties, sharing her hilarious hot takes on their shockingly bad designs, cringe-worthy layouts and grossly outdated styles.” The winner is “crowned the ‘ugliest house in America’ by HGTV, and the network will award its owners a showstopping renovation completed by designer Alison Victoria.”

“Extreme Buyers Club” is a new series premiering on July 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Real estate agent Noel Collier will “step into each buyer’s surprising — and sometimes shocking — world to experience how they live and then scour the market for out-of-the-box listings that fit their unprecedented wish list. Whether a recent divorcée seeking acreage for dozens of llamas, a ghost-obsessed couple searching for a haunted home, or a professional mermaid needing lots of water, no house hunt will prove too extreme.”

“Roast My Rental” premieres on July 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET. An HGTV Instagram post explained: “Leslie Jones is calling out the worst rental properties on the Internet! In ‘Roast My Rental,’ the comedian/design enthusiast/truth-teller goes in on the country’s worst short-term rentals — think viral photos of gross amenities and misleading listings — then attempts to flip them in 72 hours alongside reno expert Jasmine Roth!”

New Episodes of HGTV Favorites Also Air in July 2026

“Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues” premiered in June and continues to air new episodes on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

“Battle on the Beach” has new episodes on Mondays in July at 8 p.m. ET and wraps up with the season finale on July 13.

“Crashers” premiered in June and airs new episodes on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

“Love It Or List It” returned with a new season in June and continues to air new episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

“Castle Impossible” wraps up season 2 in July, with two new episodes airing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

You can also find new episodes of “House Hunters” and “House Hunters International” airing each week in July.