HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch July 6-12, 2026

The 4th of July weekend may be over, but HGTV isn’t slowing down. The network is jumping right into another week packed with fresh episodes, returning favorites, and one brand-new series that’s expanding one of its biggest franchises.

This week’s lineup sticks to the formula HGTV fans know well: renovation competitions, dream-home wish fulfillment, international moves, and plenty of house hunting. At the same time, there are a couple of moments that help the schedule stand out, including a new spin-off that makes its debut on Friday night.

Let’s be real, HGTV has mastered the art of making “I’ll just watch one episode” turn into an entire evening, and this week’s schedule looks like it could do exactly that.

Getty HGTV branded flower vase displayed during event at the Bachelor Mansion in 2026

What’s Happening This Week on HGTV

There are a few big things happening this week, starting Monday with new episodes of both “Battle on the Beach” and “Crashers.” Both series continue their current seasons as HGTV leans into its mix of renovation competitions and dramatic home transformations.

Tuesday keeps the momentum going with another new episode of “Love It or List It,” followed by fresh installments of “Castle Impossible,” “House Hunters International,” and “House Hunters Australia.” Then on Wednesday, “Renovation Resort Showdown” returns with another new episode as the competition continues.

The biggest headline of the week, though, arrives Friday. “House Hunters: Grand Alaska” officially premieres, giving one of HGTV’s most recognizable franchises a brand-new destination. It seems like the network is continuing to find new ways to expand the “House Hunters” universe, which already takes over a good portion of the weekly schedule.

Speaking of “House Hunters,” the franchise once again dominates multiple nights, while “My Lottery Dream Home,” “Zillow Gone Wild,” and “Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues” round out another busy week of programming.

Here’s how the week plays out. (Note: All times are Eastern, unless otherwise stated.)

Monday, July 6, 2026

5:00pm – 8:30pm: “House Hunters”

9:00pm: “Battle on the Beach” (New) (New); Season 5, Episode 6: “Scrollstopping Spaces”

10:00pm: “Crashers” (New) Season 1, Episode 5: “Sharing is Caring”

11:00pm: “Crashers”

Tuesday, July 7, 2026

6:00pm & 7:00pm: “Love It or List It”

8:00pm: “Love It or List It” (New) Season 21, Episode 3: “Get Me Out of the Garage!”

9:00pm: “Castle Impossible” (New) Season 2, Episode 7: “Rapunzel’s Enchanted Tower”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 209, Episode 9: “Relocating to Landstuhl, Germany”

10:30pm: “House Hunters Australia” (New) Season 1, Episode 18: “My Big Fat Greek House Hunt”

11:00pm: “House Hunters Australia”

11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, July 8, 2026

7:00pm – 8:30pm: “House Hunters”

9:00pm: “Renovation Resort Showdown” (New) Season 3, Episode 1: “Primary Bedroom Bedlam”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 278, Episode 1: “The Devil Wears Modern”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, July 9, 2026

7:00pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, July 10, 2026

7:00pm – 8:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

9:00pm: “My Lottery Dream Home” (New) Season 19, Episode 9: “$15 Million Unites the Family”

9:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild” (New) Season 3, Episode 13: “Choose Your Adventure”

10:00pm: “House Hunters: Grand Alaska” (New) Series Premiere; Season 1, Episode 1: “Buying the Last Frontier”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, July 11, 2026

7:00pm –9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 277, Episode 4: “Chickens vs. Bugs in Yakima”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild”

Sunday, July 12, 2026

7:00pm: “Renovation Aloha”

8:00pm: “Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues” (New) Season 1, Episode 6: “Anchors Aweigh”

9:00pm: “Love It or List It”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 277, Episode 5: “Leaving the Ex at the Old Address”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

HGTV Has Plenty to Watch This Week

This week feels like HGTV settling into its summer groove. The lineup has the familiar mix of renovation projects, dream homes, and international adventures that viewers expect.

Yep, whether you’re tuning in for the new spin-off, keeping up with your favorites, or simply putting on a show while you unwind, there’s something worth checking out almost every night.

So, by the time Sunday rolls around, you’ll have made it through another week of makeovers, house tours, and big renovation ideas. And HGTV will be ready to do it all again the next week.