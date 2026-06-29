HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch June 29-July 5, 2026

The calendar is about to flip to July, but HGTV isn’t taking its foot off the gas. The network has another full week of home makeovers, house hunting, and renovation competitions lined up, plus a schedule that rolls right into the 4th of July weekend.

Whether you’re planning a cookout, heading to the beach, or just looking for something to throw on after the fireworks, there are plenty of familiar faces and fresh episodes waiting throughout the week. Let’s be real, holiday weekends are made for comfort TV, and HGTV knows exactly how to deliver that.

Getty HGTV Lodge Sign During CMA Music Fest in 2016

What’s Happening This Week on HGTV

There’s quite a bit happening this week, especially if you’ve been keeping up with HGTV’s newer shows. “Battle on the Beach” returns Monday with another competition twist, while “Crashers” continues its first season as the network keeps giving the series a prime-time spotlight.

Tuesday brings another new episode of “Love It or List It,” followed by fresh installments of “Castle Impossible,” “House Hunters International,” and “House Hunters Australia.” Then on Wednesday, “Renovation Resort Showdown” officially kicks off its third season with a brand-new premiere, giving renovation competition fans another series to add to their weekly watch list.

The 4th of July weekend has a slightly different feel than the rest of the week. Friday eases into the holiday with hours of “My Lottery Dream Home” reruns, while Saturday keeps things simple with a long “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” marathon before handing the evening over to “House Hunters.” It seems like HGTV is leaning into easy, laid-back viewing for the holiday, and it makes a lot of sense.

Here’s everything airing on HGTV from June 29 through July 5. (Note: All times are Eastern, unless otherwise stated.)

Monday, June 29, 2026

Monday starts with tropical escapes before shifting into renovation competition and one of HGTV’s newest series. Honestly, this feels like a fun way to kick off the week, especially if you’re already in a summer mindset.

5:00pm – 8:30pm: “Caribbean Life”

9:00pm: “Battle on the Beach” (New; Season 5, Episode 5: “Two Baths, One Bombshell”)

10:00pm: “Crashers” (New; Season 1, Episode 6: “Going Hard in the Yard”)

11:00pm: “Crashers”

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday packs in a little bit of everything, from renovations to castles and international home searches. If you like bouncing between different types of home shows in one night, Tuesday has you covered.

6:00pm & 7:00pm: “Love It or List It”

8:00pm “Love It or List It” (New; Season 21, Episode 2: “My Big Fat Greek Reno”)

9:00pm: “Castle Impossible” (New; Season 2, Episode 6: “Dungeon Masters”)

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New; Season 208, Episode 15: “Trading Freeways for a Fresh Start in Valencia”)

10:30pm: “House Hunters Australia” (New; Season 1, Episode 13: “Doctor’s Orders”)

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

The first day of July brings back one of HGTV’s biggest renovation competitions. The return of “Renovation Resort Showdown” is easily one of the biggest highlights on this week’s schedule.

6:00pm – 8:00pm: “Renovation Aloha”

9:00pm: “Renovation Resort Showdown” (New, Season Premiere; Season 3, Episode 1: “The Big Twist”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New; Season 275, Episode 9: “Gone Fishing in Philly”)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Thursday keeps the renovation momentum going before another round of international house hunting. There’s a nice balance here between newer programming and longtime HGTV staples.

5:00pm – 7:00pm: “Fixer to Fabulous”

8:00pm & 9:00pm: “Crashers”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New; Season 209, Episode 8: “From Zambia to Phnom Penh City Streets”)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday eases everyone into the holiday weekend with one of the network’s most relaxing lineups. Dream homes, unusual listings, and plenty of house hunting? That’s a pretty good recipe for a Friday night.

6:00pm – 9:00pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

9:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New; Season 276, Episode 8: “Ice Ice Babies”)

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, July 4, 2026

HGTV is celebrating Independence Day with two big marathons that are perfect for dropping in whenever you have some downtime. Whether you’re waiting for fireworks or relaxing afterward, Saturday’s lineup makes for easy background TV.

2:00pm – 6:30pm: “Beachfront Bargain Hunt”

7:00pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday wraps up the holiday weekend with renovations before closing things out with another fresh episode of “House Hunters.” And let’s be real; It’s a nice way to wind down before another busy week begins.

4:00pm – 7:00pm: “Renovation Aloha”

8:00pm: “Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues” (New; Season 1, Episode 5: “Island Visions and Shutdowns”)

9:00pm: “Love It or List It”

10:00pm: ”House Hunters” (New; Season 276, Episode 12: “SWF Seeks Character”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”