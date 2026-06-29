Heirloom Hotel Owners Tease the Update Fans ‘Have Been Waiting For’ After Devastating Fire

Since the devastating fire that destroyed The Heirloom Hotel in 2025 was shown on the finale of HGTV‘s “Home Town: Inn This Together,” fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the rebuilding process. Owners Josh Nowell and Jim Rasberry are working on their next podcast episode, promising they’ll reveal the “update y’all have been waiting for.”

On June 25, The Heirloom Instagram account shared a brief look at Nowell and Rasberry working on an upcoming episode of their podcast.

It seems some big news is coming in the newest installment, as they teased in the caption: “Filming a new Heirloom podcast episode ❤️ | The update y’all have been waiting for + a way each of you can all join the ‘framily’ real soon. #laurel #heirloomfamily #legacy #theheirloompodcast.”

It’s unclear when this episode of “The Heirloom Podcast” comes out, but fans are eager to get more information.

“Praying you have some good news to share,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Another person noted, “Tell me the rebuild is go-for-launch! 🚀”

Many fans had questions about the insurance delays The Heirloom Hotel owners have been up against. “Did the insurance finally come through???” one fan asked.

“Are you rebuilding that sweet hotel?” another fan wondered. “I was looking forward to visiting and staying there.”

One fan noted how eager they are to book their stay at The Heirloom, writing, “Waiting to put in my reservation and come meet y’all!”

In a June 2026 interview with HGTV, Nowell, Rasberry and his wife Mallorie shared an update about their plans for rebuilding the hotel.

Nowell recalled the devastating feeling of seeing their hard work and plans for the hotel “go up in smoke.” He explained, “It was hard to watch.”

“But we’re builders, and we make things. We improve things,” he noted. “We now have a roof on the building, so we’ve saved the building. And that’s important to us because that building has stood as an icon in our downtown since we were little boys, Jim and me.”

Nowell added, “We have not started construction yet on the inside to bring it back, but the building is safe, and we can properly evaluate what’s next.”

Rasberry revealed just how devastating the fire was. “Every single thing in that building has been removed, and nothing was salvageable. We’re back to where we started, completely back to where we started, except we had to build a roof — that was a new part of the project … We have a roof. It’s gutted. It’s ready to build back.”

Mallorie noted that they worked through “the stages of grief” following the fire.

“We’ve had time to process things. It’s mainly this limbo of not knowing, like from a financial standpoint, if we can build back,” she said. “That’s been the hardest part to come back from. Right afterward, every hour was a different emotion.”

“But right now, overall, we’re positive, we’re excited,” Mallorie added.