Heirloom Hotel Owners Share the Moment That Hit Hardest After the Fire: ‘It Broke My Heart’

The 2025 fire at The Heirloom Hotel was devastating for its owners, with one sharing the heartbreaking moment that hit hardest after the blaze. The HGTV “Home Town: Inn This Together” stars also reflect on one positive that came out of the tragedy — as Mallorie Rasberry fought back tears while recalling a family member’s visit in the aftermath.

Heirloom Hotel Owners Open Up About 2025 Fire: ‘It Broke My Heart’

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On the June 7 episode of “The Heirloom Podcast,” Ben and Erin Napier, Josh and Emily Nowell, and Jim and Mallorie Rasberry spoke more about the fire seen on “Home Town: Inn This Together.”

The fire tore through the building and the roof was destroyed. Water from the firefighting efforts poured down through the hotel. And then … it rained.

“After the fire, it started raining,” Ben shared. “And would not stop.”

Josh noted, “It broke my heart … So, we had no roof and it just rained and rained and I was so depressed. I knew everything was just mildewing and molding and that nothing could be saved.”

His wife Emily noted that she put on rubber boots and started to gather things from inside that could be saved. “I don’t know what condition they’ll be in, but we’ve got to get all those flags out,” she explained.

While the situation was bleak, Mallorie said there was one bright spot — she held back tears as she shared that her brother came to support her.

“Seeing my brother walk in was just really special,” she said.

“But you have a million little moments of people showing up for you,” Mallorie added.

Josh shared, “That is one of those good things that come out of something like this … is the people that showed up and even y’all [Ben and Erin]. Y’all were so … Just loving. Y’all were available, but you also knew we were working through stuff.”

“It was just very complicated,” he added. “And just to see people who not only know us and love us, but also love the story of what we’ve all been doing in Laurel.”

Fans Share Love & Support for Heirloom Hotel Owners

The podcast’s YouTube video was flooded with comments of support for the hotel owners.

“I would watch another show with the REBUILDING of THE HEIRLOOM️,” one fan wrote. “Y’all deserve that!”

Another fan added, “You are ALL so appreciated. You and HGTV would have a huge audience for ‘Inn This Together 2: Phoenix Rising.'”

“My husband and I are so heartbroken for all of you,” one commenter noted. “We are praying for you all. Keep building … better, stronger.”

“Love your friendship and support for each other,” another fan wrote. “Praying insurance has paid so you can start rebuilding!

During the May 30 episode of “The Heirloom Podcast,” Jim and Josh gave an update on the slow moving insurance claim process.

Jim explained, “Insurance is good to have, but it’s also the process of going through that is very difficult. It’s not easy.”

“We do have insurance, but you know what? There’s a lot more time and energy and effort and money that goes into something than what an insurance policy would ever cover,” he added.