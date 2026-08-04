‘America’s Got Talent’ 2026 Live Recap & Spoilers – Judges’ Callbacks Week 1

Before the live shows on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 begin on NBC, the “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — are giving us a brand new round on “AGT” Season 21. Some of the acts the judges wanted to see perform one more time before making a final decision. More acts will be added to the Top 44 tonight during the Judges’ Callbacks round. Watch with us during our “America’s Got Talent” 2026 live recap below.

Judges’ Callbacks Tonight on ‘AGT’

This is a big night for these “AGT” acts, as they are fighting for a spot in the Top 44 and the live shows. Up first for these Judges’ Callbacks are Simon’s and Mel B’s picks

Here’s where it gets interesting, as NBC never explained if the results would be delivered right away or not. Do we go through these tonight and next week and then give the results? Or do we find out who made the Top 44 from this group of performers? We find out tonight, so follow along with our live recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

August 4 Live Recap – Judges’ Callbacks

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The Judges’ Callbacks Begin

We start the show with Simon calling the acts and telling them the new process. The acts come together, and they head to Simon’s house in Malibu for the Judges’ Callbacks! Now we head to Leeds, England, as Mel B is bringing back six acts. They are on the bus to her house. How cool for them to get to head to England for this experience.

The acts are in Simon’s house, just sitting down and chatting with him. It’s wild for them. He said today is about getting to know them. Then tomorrow, they will perform.