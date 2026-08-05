RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino Shares Makeup-Free Photos Following Recent Facelift

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Alexis Bellino revealed in August 2026 that she had undergone a facelift. Now, days after her initial comments, the mom of three has shared a new photo, featuring her proudly showing off the results of the procedure without makeup or social media filters.

The RHOC alum took to Instagram on August 4 to share several new images, including herself and the doctor responsible for the facelift and related procedures. Specifically, the post contains seven photos, with her before photos on the top and the after photos on the bottom. The first is of Bellino only, with her tilting her head. After that is a before-and-after from the front. Next are before-and-after photos from the side, and the post continues to show different angles.

Alexis Bellino’s New Photo Is 13 Weeks Post-Op

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Bellino posted a vulnerable caption along with the several photos. She began, “13 weeks post-op and no makeup, no filter!!!!! I could not be happier with these results.” Regarding people’s reaction to her procedure, she stated that most believed she changed something more routine, like her hair.

According to the RHOC alum, “Everyone thinks it’s my new hair or that I’ve been getting really good sleep lately!!! Which ya exactly the result you want!!!! Now the cat’s out of the bag that it was @drjlayke artistic work for a mid-facelift, neck lift, upper bleph and CO2 laser!!!”

Bellino went on to highlight her doctor, saying, “Thank you, Dr. Layke, for your incredible skill and @glossyskinlounge for the skincare regimen and facials and treatments!”

She then joked, What’s next guys? (Kidding!!!!!! Total joke! I’m good for another decade.” The Bravo fan-favorite added, “Swipe ⬅️ to see all the before/afters!!! (The before are top pic, afters are on bottom!”

The RHOC Alum Got The Facelift Ahead of Her 50th Birthday

Getty Alexis Bellino and John Janssen attend Lionsgate’s LA Premiere of “The Housemaid.”

Bellino will celebrate her 50th birthday in January 2027. During a recent PEOPLE interview, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum shared that the facelift was an early birthday present to herself.

Regarding why she opted for the procedure, she stated, “Why I went down this path is [because] a couple of my friends that are a decade older than me both had it done at 49, and they look amazing at 60. I kind of feel like, learn from people that are older and wiser than me.”

However, neither her husband, John Janssen, nor her kids were initially in favor of the operation. Regarding the kids, Bellino recalled, “They said, ‘Mom, please come on. Jesus Jugs, we’ve had enough of you and your stuff.’ And so I just said, ‘Guys, you’ll get it when you’re 50.'”

As for Janssen, he was against the idea until he accompanied her to one of the pre-operation consultations. During the interview, Bellino also shared that the facelift took seven hours. During the visit, she also had a mini facelift, a necklift, a brow lift, as well as upper blepharoplasty and a CO2.

In describing the experience, the “Housewives” alum stated, “It wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be, but it was not easy.” Later in the interview, she spoke about how her “approach to aging” had changed, saying, “I think a decade or two ago I would’ve been affected by comments, and now I just don’t care.”

She went on to say that being in the public eye has resulted in her having “thicker skin.” Regarding Bellino’s time on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she appeared as a full-time cast member from season five until season eight in 2013. She later returned as a friend of the show for season 18.