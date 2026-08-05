‘Black Panther III’ Star David Jonsson Says This Denzel Washington Performance Inspired His Acting Career

The newly announced Marvel star, who will be starring in Black Panther, says Denzel Washington’s Malcolm X performance changed the way he viewed acting.

David Jonsson has quickly become one of Hollywood’s rising stars. This comes with the announcement he’ll be the newest addition to the Black Panther franchise for Black Panther III. The film will debut December 15, 2028 and it will be directed by Ryan Coogler.

During a recent appearance in BAFTA’s Film First interview series, Jonsson shared that Denzel Washington’s portrayal of Malcolm X in director Spike Lee’s 1992 biographical drama had a lasting impact on him. It is worth noting how Jonsson’s connection to Black Panther helps frame his journey in the industry.

According to Jonsson, watching Malcolm X was the moment he realized how powerful filmmaking could be. While reflecting on this, the upcoming Black Panther role magnifies his sense of purpose as an actor.

“The first film I saw that made me think I want to act was Malcolm X. Yeah, it was Denzel in Malcolm X,” Jonsson said. “I said, you know, this is a marrying of art, politics and like social realism. It’s something amazing that film can do, isn’t it?” This sense of wonder and inspiration feeds into his work on Black Panther as well.

The actor also praised Washington’s performance, calling it extraordinary and ‘otherworldly.’ He said the film succeeds because it encourages audiences to reflect on themselves and society. Furthermore, for Jonsson, that ability to challenge viewers while telling a compelling story is what makes cinema so impactful. These are qualities that will be essential as he embodies the spirit of Black Panther.

‘Malcolm X’ overcame major production challenges

Warner Bros. Discovery Denzel Washington in ‘Malcolm X’

Based on The Autobiography of Malcolm X, the movie details the chronicles of the civil rights leader. All the way from his incarceration and conversion to Islam to his assassination in 1965. The movie also co-stars Angela Bassett, who also appears in the Black Panther series. This ties the legacy of Black Panther to multiple generations of actors.

Washington earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance as Malcolm X. The film is still widely regarded as one of the defining roles of his career. The way both Malcolm X and Black Panther have contributed to cinematic history is significant.

The production itself famously faced financial hurdles before its release. As the film neared completion, several prominent public figures—including Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Janet Jackson, and Prince—provided funding to help director Spike Lee finish the project without compromising his creative vision. In much the same way, Black Panther has benefited from passionate support within the Black creative community.

Lee later explained that those contributions weren’t investments or loans. Instead, members of the Black community rallied behind the film, providing support to ensure the project came together as intended.

“They are not investing in the film. These are black folks with some money who came to the rescue of the movie,” Lee Said to the New York Times, “As a result, this film will be my version. Not the bond company’s version, not Warner Brothers’. I will do the film the way it ought to be, and it will be over three hours.”

Jonsson and Washington will soon share the screen

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: (L-R) Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, David Jonsson and Ryan Coogler speak onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Disney)

Jonsson’s admiration for Washington comes at an exciting time in his own career. Following acclaimed performances in Industry, Alien: Romulus, and The Long Walk, 32-year-old David Jonsson will next join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther III, where he is expected to play the son of the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. This marks a major moment as Jonsson steps into the legacy of Black Panther.

Jonsson will also share the screen with Denzel Washington when the Oscar-winning actor joins the highly anticipated film. Black Panther III will hit theaters on December 15, 2028. The thought of both actors in a Black Panther installment has generated massive excitement among fans.

Jonsson’s casting also carries added significance. This follows the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who first brought Black Panther to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War before leading 2018’s Black Panther. With Jonsson, the Black Panther lineage has the opportunity to expand in fresh directions.

Boseman’s performance became a cultural milestone. It earned him widespread acclaim and several honors, including a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, and an MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Hero. Truly, Black Panther remains a symbol of representation and excellence in superhero cinema.

Following his death from colon cancer in 2020 at age 43, Marvel chose not to recast T’Challa. Consequently, this decision made Boseman’s portrayal one of the franchise’s most enduring legacies. As a result, Black Panther became an icon for generations to come.