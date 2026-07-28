Michael B. Jordan Reacts to David Jonsson’s ‘Amazing’ Black Panther 3 Casting

Michael B. Jordan is excited to see the next chapter of the Black Panther franchise begin with David Jonsson stepping into the iconic superhero role.

While attending the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” premiere in Los Angeles, Jordan shared his reaction after Marvel Studios officially announced Jonsson as the new Black Panther during its San Diego Comic-Con presentation. According to Entertainment Weekly, Jordan didn’t hold back his enthusiasm when asked about the casting.

“I love it, it’s amazing,” Jordan told Entertainment Tonight. “I can’t wait, can’t wait.”

Jordan portrayed Erik Killmonger opposite the late Chadwick Boseman in 2018’s “Black Panther.” Although Killmonger died at the end of the original film, Jordan returned for a memorable appearance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in 2022.

David Jonsson Begins a New Era for Black Panther

Marvel confirmed during its Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con that Jonsson will headline “Black Panther 3.”According to Entertainment Weekly, the “Alien: Romulus” star will portray T’Challa II, the son of Boseman’s King T’Challa, continuing the legacy established in the first two films.

Jonsson expressed his gratitude to director Ryan Coogler, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and the creative team following the announcement.

“I want to say thank you so much,” Jonsson told the Hall H audience. He also called joining the franchise “a privilege and blessing,” adding that he hopes audiences will ultimately judge his performance on screen rather than through early expectations.

The announcement marked one of Marvel’s biggest reveals during Comic-Con and introduced a new generation of Wakanda’s story while honoring the foundation Boseman created.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the announcement generated an enthusiastic response from fans inside Hall H as Marvel officially confirmed the direction of the franchise’s next chapter. By introducing T’Challa II as the new Black Panther, the studio signaled its intention to continue the legacy established in earlier films while giving a new actor the opportunity to build on that history.

Getty David Jonsson at Comic-Con

Letitia Wright Looks Ahead to the Franchise’s Future

Letitia Wright also welcomed Jonsson to the expanding Black Panther family. Wright, who inherited the Black Panther mantle as Shuri in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” revealed she already shares a personal connection with Jonsson.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Wright said hearing the casting news was “really beautiful” because of their existing friendship. She added that both actors have continued checking in with each other as they prepare for the next installment.

Wright also hinted that audiences will see Shuri embrace a new role within the family dynamic, explaining that she looks forward to guiding her nephew while also having plenty of fun with him. She teased that Shuri has grown into a stronger leader following the events of the previous film and said fans will continue seeing that evolution in upcoming Marvel projects.

“Black Panther 3” is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Dec. 15, 2028. With Jordan publicly celebrating Jonsson’s casting and Wright expressing excitement about sharing the screen with him, Marvel’s next chapter is already generating enthusiasm as the franchise prepares to introduce its newest Black Panther to audiences around the world for years ahead.