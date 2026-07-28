‘Glee’ Creator Reveals He’s Seriously Considering a Reboot: ‘People Would Like to See a New Incarnation’

During its six-season run from 2009 until 2015, Fox’s “Glee” transcended being just a hit TV show, but exploded into a pop culture phenomenon that encompassed hit singles, successful concert tours and instant stardom for its cast.

The show has remained enduringly popular as it continues to be discovered by new generations of fans via streaming on Disney+.

Given all that, where does series creator Ryan Murphy stand on producing a reboot?

A TV Titan

Since “Glee” ended its run, Murphy has become one of television’s most prolific and successful TV producers. His plethora of series includes “American Horror Story,” “Feud,” “American Crime Story,” “Scream Queens,” “Pose,” “Halston,” “The Watcher,” “9-1-1” and its spinoffs, Netflix’s true-crime “Monsters” series and many more.

His latest is FX thriller “The Shards,” a seductive new drama series based on the acclaimed bestseller by Bret Easton Ellis. “Set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence,” reads the logline. “At its centre is Bret (Igby Rigney), an aspiring writer and keenly observant teenager whose reality begins to unravel with the arrival of a mysterious and magnetic new student, Robert Mallory (Homer Gere). Transferring in just before his senior year, Robert’s appearance coincides with the growing terror of The Trawler, a serial killer targeting teenagers across the city.”

‘Maybe We Should Revisit That Show’

While appearing on the red carpet during the upcoming premiere of “The Shards,” Murphy was asked about his memories of “Glee.”

“Well, I loved them all. I had a great time making that show,” Murphy told People.

“That show is interesting because it’s come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I’m like, ‘Maybe we should revisit that show,” he mused.

“My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.’ So yeah, I love that show and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people,” he added.

Is a ‘Glee’ Reboot Already Underway?

Earlier this year, an intriguing report emerged claiming the Disney was not only considering rebooting “Glee,” but was already in the process of doing so.

Meanwhile, the report also claimed that the alleged reboot had already honed in on its star.

“I hate to spoil the fun, but a reboot of the television series Glee has been ordered for Disney+ starring one of the original Broadway cast members of Hamilton. It’s Anthony Ramos,” the Broadway insider known as “Sweaty Oracle” claimed in a video shared via TikTok. “I hope you’re excited to hear Benson Boone sung as a duet. Glee-boot is real. I’m sad to bring you this exclusive tea.”

While Disney has yet to confirm that rumor, Murphy’s producing partner, Brad Falchuk (a.k.a. husband of Gwyneth Paltrow) has gone on the record to state that he’d be onboard for a reboot.

“I’m sure everything is always on the table,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024, but added a caveat: “Is there a way to tell that story in a more modern way? So much of what ‘Glee’ was about was really this transition from an old way of looking at representation to a new way. I’d never say no, but I wonder what the point would be — except it’d be a moneymaker.”