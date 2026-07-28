‘Home Alone’ Fans Rejoice as Disney Reportedly Wants Macaulay Culkin Back as Kevin

Macaulay Culkin may be headed back to the McCallister house. The actor, who played Kevin in the iconic 1990s “Home Alone” and its 1992 sequel “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” before stepping away from acting in 1994, is reportedly being pursued by Disney for a new installment in the franchise, with an added incentive.

Getty Macaulay Culkin

“They’re offering him another movie, like, he could do his own passion project if he could also do another Home Alone, and they have a good idea,” journalist Matt Belloni said on the Tuesday, July 28 episode of his podcast, “The Town with Matt Belloni.”

Sighting on the Disney Lot Sparks Sequel Buzz

Belloni said the rumors picked up steam after a recent visit Culkin reportedly made to the studio.

“I got a tip the other day that there was a very interesting sighting on the Disney lot: Macaulay Culkin was there,” Belloni said. “He’s talked about having an idea for a new Home Alone, and Disney is, like, salivating.”

Macaulay Culkin’s Own Pitch for a “Home Alone” Sequel

Culkin, 45, has previously described his own concept for where the story could go next. At a 35th-anniversary screening last year, he pitched a version where Kevin is now the parent, according to Variety.

“I kind of had this idea [for a new sequel]. I’m either a widower or a divorcé. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard, and I’m not really paying enough attention, and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me, and then I get locked out. [My son] won’t let me in … and he’s the one setting traps for me,” Culkin said.

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Since its 1990 release, “Home Alone” has earned more than $477 million at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo. Belloni said a Culkin comeback would be a massive win for Disney, though he stopped short of confirming it’s a done deal. “It may not happen, but I think it will. They are courting him like nobody’s business,” Belloni said.

Why Macaulay Culkin Walked Away From Hollywood

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Culkin’s potential return would mark a major shift after he chose to step back from acting at the height of his fame. Speaking on the “Mythical Kitchen” podcast in December 2025, he explained he wanted a more typical teenage life instead.

“I wanted to go out, and I wanted to date girls, and I wanted to hang out with people my own age,” Culkin said. “I can’t tell you how many Bar Mitzvahs I missed.”

Four sequels have been made without Culkin since his exit, most recently 2021’s “Home Sweet Home Alone,” which landed a 15% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Culkin has stayed busy elsewhere, recently appearing in “Fallout” season two, “Zootopia 2,” and “American Horror Story,” and briefly reprising his Kevin McCallister role in the 2025 short “Home But Not Alone” for an ad campaign. If this new rumor holds up, it may not be the last time he steps back into the role.