Fans Can Enjoy 4 Christmas Hits on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — July 29

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Wednesday, July 29. The schedule is part of Hallmark Channel’s annual Christmas in July programming event, which transforms the network into a holiday movie destination throughout the month. This seasonal celebration gives fans an opportunity to revisit Christmas favorites during the summer while counting down to the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas event later in the year.

After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Mystery on Mistletoe Lane’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): New to town, Heidi Wicks (Cerra) and her kids discover a Christmas mystery in their historic home. Local handyman and historian David (Webster) helps along the way, finding his own surprising connection.

This film stars Erica Cerra and Victor Webster. It is directed by Allan Harmon.

“Mystery on Mistletoe Lane” premiered on November 9, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

‘A Maple Valley Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Rancher Erica has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants.

This film stars Peyton List and Andrew Walker. It is directed by Paul Ziller.

“A Maple Valley Christmas” premiered on November 5, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries network.

‘Christmas On My Mind’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A bump on the head, an unexplained wedding dress and temporary short-term amnesia lead Lucy Lovett on a search for the truth about her breakup with longtime sweetheart Zach Callahan. She returns to Bedford Harbor, Maine for the town’s Christmas celebration and rediscovers the woman she used to be, what matters most, and that a Christmas miracle can bring back love thought to be lost forever.

This film stars Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker and Jackée Harry. It is directed by Maclain Nelson.

“Christmas On My Mind” premiered on December 21, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries network.

‘Love Under the Mistletoe’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Grace and her former high school crush, Ryan, work together to revive the beloved charity fundraiser and seem to constantly find themselves under strategically placed mistletoe.

This film stars Jen Lilley and Nick Bateman. It is directed by Bradley Walsh.

“Love Under the Mistletoe” recently premiered on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 8 PM ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual “Christmas in July” programming event.

