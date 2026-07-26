Hockey Romance & Cozy Escapes Bring the Holiday Magic to Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — July 27

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Monday, July 27. The schedule is part of Hallmark Channel’s annual Christmas in July programming event, which transforms the network into a holiday movie destination throughout the month. This seasonal celebration gives fans an opportunity to revisit Christmas favorites during the summer while counting down to the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas event later in the year.

After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘A Bramble House Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): While settling his father’s estate, Finn Conrad becomes suspicious as to why the man left a nurse $50,000. His dad knew her for less than two months before he died. Just before Christmas, Finn wants what to reclaim what he considers his family’s money, going undercover to investigate the bed and breakfast the nurse has recently taken over. When Finn meets Willa, he discovers she’s not a conniving gold digger at all, but a woman in need who put the money to good use. When she discovers his true identity, will it keep Willa from ever trusting him again?

This film stars Autumn Reeser, David Haydn-Jones and Teryl Rothery.

“A Bramble House Christmas” premiered on November 19, 2017 on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel.

Check out the official preview above!

‘Checkin’ It Twice’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A journeyman hockey player falls for a real estate agent in a career crisis when he’s traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey loving family’s backyard.

This film stars Kim Matula and Kevin McGarry.

“Checkin’ It Twice” premiered on October 20, 2023 on the Hallmark Channel.

Check out the official preview above!

‘Snowbound for the Holidays’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Hotel manager Cassidy Evergreen evaluates a cozy ski lodge, but Christmas magic and its charming owner, Trey Sanderson, turn a simple assignment into a heartfelt choice between duty and love.

This film stars Vanessa Lengies and Marcus Rosner.

“Snowbound for the Holidays” recently premiered on Saturday, July 18, 2026 on the Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s Christmas in July event.

Check out the official preview above!

‘Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Weeks before Christmas, Abbey is hired to decorate the estate of businessman Nick. She must break down the wall between her and Nick, all while keeping the holiday spirit alive.

This film stars Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, and Donna Mills.

“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” premiered on October 26, 2019 on the Hallmark Channel.

Check out the official preview above!