Scott Michael Foster Jokes With Lacey Chabert About Her Packing Habits Ahead of ‘Paris is Always a Good Idea’ Premiere

Hallmark fans are getting a fun behind-the-scenes look at the chemistry between Lacey Chabert and Scott Michael Foster ahead of the premiere of their new Hallmark+ series, “Paris is Always a Good Idea.”

The two stars recently sat down for a playful Q&A while on set, and what started as a simple question about traveling quickly turned into a hilarious moment about Chabert’s packing habits. Yep, even Hallmark stars can get called out for bringing a few extra suitcases on a trip.

The official Hallmark+ Instagram account shared the video featuring Chabert and Foster taking part in a “Meet Cute” interview, where they asked each other questions about travel, advice, and more. The first question immediately gave fans a glimpse at their fun dynamic.

Scott Michael Foster Teases Lacey Chabert About Her Travel Style

During the Q&A, Chabert read the question, “Who likes to travel more?” off her card.

Foster quickly responded, “I think we both like to travel,” which led Chabert to follow up with, “True. Well then, who’s a better traveler?”

That is when Foster jokingly shared his answer.

“You bring enough clothes for every occasion,” Foster said.

Chabert immediately realized where he was going with the comment and asked, “Are you referring to my six suitcases I showed up with?”

Foster quickly tried to clear things up, responding, “No! Of course not,” as both stars laughed.

Let’s be real, moments like this are exactly what fans love seeing from Hallmark stars. While actors often spend time promoting their projects, these behind-the-scenes clips give viewers a chance to see their personalities outside of their characters.

The Jokes Continued On After Question #1

Hallmark Scott Michael Foster, Lacey Chabert, and extras in the Hallmark series, “Paris is Always a Good Idea” (2026)

The playful back-and-forth between Chabert and Foster makes it seem like their friendship and on-screen partnership will be something fans enjoy when “Paris is Always a Good Idea” arrives.

After the suitcase joke, Foster moved on to another travel question: “What is the best piece of travel advice you’ve ever received?”

Chabert’s answer was a little too relatable.

“To not over-pack, which I’ve never listened to one day,” she admitted.

Honestly, it is a funny moment that many travelers can probably understand. Whether someone brings one suitcase or several, preparing for every possible situation can be tempting, especially when traveling somewhere as exciting as Paris.

‘Paris is Always a Good Idea’ Focuses on Second Chances

“Paris is Always a Good Idea” follows Chelsea Martin (Chabert), a career-driven nonprofit executive who finds herself taking an unexpected journey after receiving a heartfelt message from her late mother, according to Hallmark. As she travels with her confident rival-turned-ally, Jason Knightly (Foster), while trying to secure a major donation, her trip becomes much more personal when she begins reconnecting with three great loves she left behind.

The series promises to take viewers across multiple beautiful locations while exploring themes of love, memories, and finding a new direction in life. It seems like “Paris is Always a Good Idea” will bring the kind of heartfelt storytelling Hallmark fans have come to expect.

Hallmark+ also reminded fans in the Instagram caption that “new subscribers can get over 50% off a Hallmark+ subscription in the first year when they use promo code SUMMERSAVINGS.”

The first two episodes of “Paris is Always a Good Idea” premiere Thursday, July 30, 2026, exclusively on Hallmark+.