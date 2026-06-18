New Lacey Chabert Led Series ‘Paris is Always a Good Idea’ Gets 1st Promo Trailer & Release Date from Hallmark

Hallmark has officially released the first promo trailer for its upcoming limited series “Paris is Always a Good Idea,” giving fans a first look at the new Hallmark+ original starring Lacey Chabert.

The six-episode romantic drama is based on Jenn McKinlay’s bestselling novel of the same name and is currently filming on location in Paris and Spain, according to Hallmark’s series website. Along with Chabert, the cast includes Scott Michael Foster, Rebecca Hanssen, Henry Czerny, and Barbara Niven.

Let’s be real; for Hallmark fans, this is one of the network’s most anticipated upcoming projects. The combination of a fan-favorite book, gorgeous European locations, and Chabert in the lead role already had plenty of people talking. Now, the first trailer is offering a better look at the romance, adventure, and emotional journey at the center of the story.

“Paris is Always a Good Idea” Promo 1 (via Hallmark)

Lacey Chabert’s Character Revisits the Loves She Left Behind

Hallmark’s series website shared the following description of Chabert’s character’s journey:

“Career-driven nonprofit executive Chelsea Martin (Chabert) travels to Paris with her confident rival-turned-ally, Jason Knightly (Foster) to secure a major donation but a heartfelt message from her late mother – and a loving push from her sister Annabelle (Hanssen) – sends her on an unexpected journey to reconnect with the three great loves she once left behind.”

Yep, it seems like this is much more than a traditional romance. Chelsea heads to Paris for work, but the story quickly becomes about revisiting her past and figuring out what she truly wants for her future.

The trailer hints at emotional reunions, old relationships, and a growing connection between Chelsea and Jason as they travel together. While Hallmark is keeping plenty of details under wraps for now, the first footage suggests viewers can expect a mix of romance, self-discovery, and heartfelt moments.

The European Locations Look Stunning

Hallmark “Paris is Always a Good Idea” First Look Image

One of the biggest takeaways from the trailer is just how beautiful the series looks. The story will take Chelsea across several countries as she revisits key moments from her past. Hallmark’s series website describes the journey this way:

“From the rolling hills of Ireland to the magic of Paris and the sun-kissed vineyards of Spain, Chelsea retraces old footsteps and discovers that sometimes moving forward means first looking back.”

Honestly, the locations feel like a character of their own. The trailer showcases everything from iconic Paris scenery to picturesque countryside views in Ireland and Spain, creating a backdrop that feels perfect for Chelsea’s journey.

The limited-series format also gives the story more room to breathe. Instead of fitting everything into a single movie, Hallmark has six episodes to explore Chelsea’s relationships, her personal growth, and the memories that bring her back to these places.

That’s something many Hallmark fans have been asking for, and it will be interesting to see how the longer format allows the story to unfold.

‘Paris is Always a Good Idea’: A Big Project for Hallmark+

“Paris is Always a Good Idea” continues Hallmark+’s push into original series programming, and it already feels like one of the streamer’s biggest upcoming releases.

In a recent press release, Michelle Vicary (Head of Programming, Hallmark Media), even shared her thoughts on what viewers can expect from the series:

“We can’t wait for viewers to come along on Chelsea’s journey of self-discovery, healing and – of course – unforgettable romance. We know Lacey will bring a warmth and authenticity that will draw viewers into Chelsea’s world as she goes down this exciting path that ultimately leads her to the love she didn’t know she was looking for.”

Lacey Chabert has become one of Hallmark’s most recognizable stars over the years, so it’s not surprising that fans are eager to see her take on a larger-scale project like this one. Add in a beloved source novel and filming across multiple countries, and it’s easy to see why the series is generating so much attention.

Hallmark has not announced a premiere date yet, but the first trailer gives viewers a promising glimpse of what’s ahead. Between the romance, the travel, and Chelsea’s emotional journey of looking back in order to move forward, this looks like a series Hallmark fans will want to keep on their radar.

Hallmark will release the first two episodes of “Paris is Always a Good Idea” on Thursday, July 30, 2026, exclusively on Hallmark+, according to a new press release. Then a new episode will release every Thursday through August 27, 2026.