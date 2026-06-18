Hallmark Sparks Excitement Among Lacey Chabert Fans With a New ‘Paris is Always a Good Idea’ Promo Tease

The fact that Lacey Chabert will be starring in a new Hallmark series might be enough to get you to watch “Paris is Always a Good Idea.” That’s not to mention the fact that there are plenty of other reasons why you may not be able to resist this story that involves touching family moments, idyllic travel scenery and, of course, heartwarming romance.

Now, Hallmark has sparked excitement among fans by teasing a new promo for “Paris is Always a Good Idea.”

Check Out the Promo Buzz Around ‘Paris is Always a Good Idea’

“Every chapter in her story led her here ✨🧳,” the Hallmark Channel wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that was shared on Wednesday, June 17. “Catch @thereallacey in the all new Hallmark+ exclusive limited series, #ParisIsAlwaysAGoodIdea. Stay tuned for the promo debut this Thursday! 👀”

It would be an understatement to say that fans were excited by the prospect of a new promo and the upcoming series.

One social media user left a comment, writing, “Oui!! 😍 can’t wait ❤️”

“This is going to be GREAT ❤️,” a second follower added.

Another person wrote, “So excited for this one. 🇫🇷🥖”

“Yay!!! Can’t wait!!! 😍😍😍,” came from another fan.

Someone else popped in a comment, saying, “Welcome to Paris Lacey Chabert 🇫🇷❤️❤️”

What You Can Expect from ‘Paris is Always a Good Idea’

Hallmark fans are surely thrilled about the fact that, as the channel’s website notes, “[a] brand new romantic adventure series is coming exclusively to Hallmark+ later in 2026!”

As for what you can expect from “Paris is Always a Good Idea,” along with Lacey, it stars “Scott Michael Foster, Rebecca Hanssen, Henry Czerny and Barbara Niven and is based on the bestselling romance novel of the same name by Jenn McKinlay. The six-episode series is shooting on location in Paris and Spain,” Hallmark tells potential viewers.

“Rounding out the dynamic ensemble cast are Stephen Hagan, Julien Marlon Samani and Alejandro Albarracín,” Hallmark also mentions. “Fans can look forward to a captivating story that brings together a talented cast and the charm of international settings, making it a must-watch event.”

What is the story about? Hallmark explains that “[c]areer-driven nonprofit executive Chelsea Martin (Chabert) travels to Paris with her confident rival-turned-ally, Jason Knightly (Foster) to secure a major donation but a heartfelt message from her late mother – and a loving push from her sister Annabelle (Hanssen) – sends her on an unexpected journey to reconnect with the three great loves she once left behind.”

Hallmark adds, “From the rolling hills of Ireland to the magic of Paris and the sun-kissed vineyards of Spain, Chelsea retraces old footsteps and discovers that sometimes moving forward means first looking back.”

“We can’t wait for viewers to come along on Chelsea’s journey of self-discovery, healing and – of course – unforgettable romance,” Michelle Vicary, head of programming at Hallmark Media, said in a statement, according to People. “We know Lacey will bring a warmth and authenticity that will draw viewers into Chelsea’s world as she goes down this exciting path that ultimately leads her to the love she didn’t know she was looking for.”