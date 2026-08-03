Phil Collins Recalls Near-Fatal Condition That Brought All His Children Together: ‘People Were Coming To Say Goodbye’

Phil Collins has provided details about a life-threatening crisis following years of health struggles.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Collins reflected on his past alcohol use disorder. In April 2024, Collins was admitted to a Swiss hospital due to heavy alcohol consumption. As revealed by the 75-year-old recording artist, there were discussions about whether to place him on life support. This led to all of the Genesis frontman’s five children — daughters Lily and Joely Collins, and sons Simon, Nicolas, and Matthew Collins — being called to the hospital to make the decision.

Collins Gets Candid About His Health

In The Sunday Times interview, Collins discusses his personal life, calling it a “minefield.” Speaking on his health, he claimed not to remember any of his children being at his bedside. The singer’s critical condition meant he only learned about their presence after he was stable.

“My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up,” he further explained. “People were coming to say goodbye.

“But I don’t remember them coming,” he confirmed. “I didn’t have no idea this was going on. They were all worried that they wouldn’t see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong.”

In the same interview, Collins also revealed another hospital visit back in November 2023. This stay lasted nearly all of December, and Collins was discharged three days before Christmas. He was rushed back into medical care four months later, staying at the hospital for another seven months. However, he says he has remained sober and has not had a drink since.

“I was very lucky to have come out of that,” Collins told The Sunday Times, “Needless to say, I haven’t had a drink since.”

Collins has previously been candid about challenges regarding his health. In a June 2025 interview with MOJO, Collins credited his health as the reason for his musical hiatus.

“I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens,” Collins told the outlet. “But I’m not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I’ve been sick, I mean very sick…”

Collins’ Condition Brought The Family Closer

Despite his health issues, Collins is grateful for the chance to be close to his children. In The Sunday Times interview, the Grammy winner spoke of daughter Lily’s response to his condition.

“[Lily] was sitting beside me in tears, saying, ‘I never thought I’d get these moments.’ We had an incredible time. I can’t overemphasise how fantastic it was.”

Lily, 37, has similarly been open with fans about her father’s health journey. In an Instagram post celebrating his 75th birthday, the “Emily in Paris” star voiced her admiration and said she was “proud” of Phil for overcoming his struggles.

Collins’ five children are from three past relationships. He shares Simon with his first wife, Andrea Bertorelli, and adopted her daughter Joely. Lily is his daughter with his second wife, Jill Tavelman. Sons Nicholas and Matthew are from Collins’ union with his third wife, Orianne Cevey.

Although raised in different households, the children have remained close and supportive of their father.