Snoop Dogg & Wife Shante Broadus Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Their Beautiful Grandbabies

Snoop Dogg, whose given name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., has had an incredible career as a musician, but the rapper is also a proud father to four children. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker and his wife, Shante Broadus, share three children: sons Cordé and Cordell, and daughter Cori. He is also a father to his son, Julian Corrie Broadus, with Laurie Holmond.

Snoop Dogg & Wife Shante Broadus Enjoy Outing With Their Grandchildren

Getty Shante Broadus and Snoop Dogg with their grandchildren attending “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie”

On Sunday, August 2, the proud grandparents attended the “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie” Global Premiere and Family Day at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California. While on the red carpet, Snoop and Shante posed for photos with their son, Cordé, and their grandbabies, many of whom were wearing “Paw Patrol”- themed outfits.

Shante dressed comfortably in tracksuit pants, flip-flops, and a fitted T-shirt, while Snoop opted for a long-sleeved black button-down shirt.

The photos from the event are adorable, offering a rare glimpse into their family life and an update on Snoop and Shante’s beautiful grandchildren. Family is incredibly important to the rapper, and in a 2015 interview with Today, he discussed what fatherhood means to him. “My relationship with my kids is more important than anything,” he said. “It’s a friendship relationship … it’s based on me being a father, a mentor and a friend.”

When asked to rate his abilities as a dad, he said, “I think I’m about a 7-plus. I’ve got three things that I can work on.”

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“The Voice” coach has also embraced his role as a grandfather, and he is an incredibly doting one. “I’m going to be a gullible, get-away-with-everything kind of grandpa,” he said. “It’s just a spark of joy just to look in his eyes and to be able to hold him. I thank my oldest son for making me a grandfather.”

Snoop Dogg & His Beautiful Family

Getty Corde Broadus, Shante Monique Broadus, and Snoop Dogg with family

Snoop also occasionally gives a glimpse into his family with posts on social media. During a family vacation in Bora Bora, French Polynesia, he shared a sweet video on Instagram with his granddaughter, which was liked by fans over 1.1 million times.

Reactions to the post include, “I love you and your wife ya have the best marriage,” “You are looking excellent,” and “it really makes me happy because I really feel you all now.”

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It is true that, despite a few ups and downs, Snoop and Shante’s love has withstood the test of time. “I think because we were both young and we were both willing to sacrifice for each other,” Snoop said in an appearance on the “Today Show” in 2023, Life & Style reports. “She knew what my dreams and goals was, and at the same time, I knew what hers were.”

He continued, “To have a family and to be who we are … we both wanted to get to that goal, and when we reached it, it was hard, definitely, because you got so many different things pulling you away from marriage, and people divorcing every other day. But when you truly love somebody, there ain’t nothing you can do to break that up and I feel like that was true love at first sight.”