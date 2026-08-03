Rihanna, 38, Is Absolutely Gorgeous in Hot New Lingerie Photos

Rihanna got all of her fans’ attention when she posted gorgeous photos on Instagram of herself wearing lingerie in promotion of her brand Savage x Fenty. In the photos, she poses in black lingerie with white lace trims, and she looks absolutely incredible!

Rihanna Stops Fans With Her Incredible Photos

The “Umbrella” musician holds up a Stop sign in one photo, and a Slow sign in another. In all of her photos, she . In the caption, she shared her thoughts, writing, “this is your sign to treat yourself to new @savagexfenty.”

Unsurprisingly, fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts, praising Rihanna’s latest photos. “Damn bestie wow,” a comment reads. “The DEFINITION of a QUEEN,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Stopping and slowing down my scrolling for this,” and “It in fact did stop me in my tracks.”

Just days earlier, Rihanna posted a collection of photos and a video on Instagram of herself wearing pink lace lingerie to promote her brand and the Luxe Lace design. She described it as “our new, softest stretch lace evaaaa.” The post was met with support from fans and liked over 1.5 million times with over 10,800 comments.

Rihanna’s Successful Business Ventures

Rihanna has had an incredible music career, including multiple guest performances on “American Idol” and serving as a key advisor for “The Voice” in Season 9; she has also made her mark on the fashion and beauty industries. In addition to all of this, the popstar is a mother to three children, RZA, Riot, and Rocki, whom she shares with longtime partner A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna launched her Savage x Fenty line in 2018, and discussed her reasons in an interview with Vogue. “Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves,” she said. “I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don’t have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it’s fun to play around … I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think: I’m a bad (expletive). I want women to own their beauty.”

The line is inclusive, with bras ranging in sizes from 32A to 44DD, The Guardian reports. The collection also comes in sizes XS to 3XL, and Rihanna has previously cast plus-size models in her photo shoots to promote inclusivity. The brand has over 5 million followers on Instagram, a small indication of its popularity.

Rihanna Shares Her Love for Lingerie

Lingerie is something that Rihanna is passionate about, and in an October 2024 interview with People, she said, “Lingerie, to me, should be worn any way and anywhere that you want. Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of T-shirts or inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or just to have a little support, [it doesn’t matter].”

As a mom, she also celebrated small moments of self-care. “If I can put on a little lingerie every now and then, if I can just feel like I did something — a little makeup, brush my hair — those are big accomplishments in my life these days,” she said.