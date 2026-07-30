Fans ‘So Proud’ of Oscar-Winning Star & Her Incredible Weight Loss: VIDEO

Mo’Nique has had an incredible career, including winning the 2010 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film “Precious.” However, these days she is getting her fans’ attention not for her acting but for her dedication to fitness. She has transformed her appearance, including losing over 100 pounds!

Mo’Nique Impresses Fans With Her Incredible Weight Loss

Mo’Nique has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares workout videos. She has lost a significant amount of weight, and she appears healthy and confident. In a workout clip posted on Instagram on Wednesday, July 29, fans took to the comments section to praise the actress.

“You look amazing Mrs. Mo!!!,” a comment reads. “Looking good MO! I’m so proud of you,” another person wrote.

Getty Mo’Nique arrives at an event in 2003

There are also several people who have been following her workouts, which she refers to as Mo’Nique’s Movement, and have noticed positive changes in their own lives. “@therealmoworldwide, THANK YOU. I love these workouts and do them regularly. Definitely see progress,” a fan shared.

Mo’Nique Reveals Weight Loss Milestone

Mo’Nique has been honest about her weight loss transformation and the hard work she put in to get to where she is now. In an Instagram post from March 2018, she said she was under 200 pounds for the first time in over 30 years. “I said that I would share this journey with y’all, the weight loss and getting healthy,” she told her fans. “And today when I got on the scale, since I was 17 years old, I’ve been over 200 lbs. Today was the first time in my adult life that I’ve been under 200 lbs. So I wanted to let y’all know it’s possible, we can do it, and we can get there.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Hey my loves. UNDER 200lbs. WE CAN DO IT. BELIEVE YOU CAN. DON’T HAPPEN OVERNIGHT BUT IT HAPPENS. RAW FOOD IS THE TRUTH. SWIPE LEFT. Luv y’all 4 real.”

Fans flooded the post with supportive comments. “You look amazing! I’m taking your advice and starting a whole workout inspired by you, Queen!,” a comment reads. “Congratulations beautiful, I’m so very happy and proud of you Monique,” another person shared.

Mo’Nique Shares Thoughts on Oscar Win

Getty Mo’Nique accepts Best Supporting Actress award for “Precious”

In “Precious,” Mo’Nique played the abusive mother, Mary Lee Johnston, and delivered a phenomenal performance. She is celebrated for her portrayal and for her role in the ’90s series “The Parkers.” And while many stars would consider an Academy Award win to be one of the highlights of their careers, Mo’Nique has spoken about her negative experience. In a 2020 interview with CNN, she reflected on the changes that happened after she won the prestigious award.

“I believe winning that Oscar award, just as Hattie McDaniel, she said, ‘I felt like I was cursed instead of winning something that should be congratulated,’” Mo’Nique told CNN. “That award was something that I did not ask for, but because I didn’t respond the way people thought that I should have responded, as Lee Daniels said, I was blackballed.” The actress was paid $50,000 for the role, CNN reports.