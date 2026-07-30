Jessica Simpson, 46, Sizzles in Bikini Photo as Fans Celebrate Her Birthday

Jessica Simpson is continuing her birthday celebration in style.

The singer, actress and entrepreneur, who turned 46 on July 10, marked the milestone with a glamorous bikini selfie shared to Instagram on Wednesday, July 29.

Nearly three weeks after her birthday, Simpson gave fans another reason to celebrate by posting a sun-soaked snapshot that quickly drew praise from friends and followers.

Simpson Wows in Bikini

In the photo, Simpson posed while reclining outdoors in a black triangle bikini with white polka dots.

She paired the swimsuit with coordinating bottoms and completed the look with several eye-catching accessories, including layered turquoise necklaces, pearl drop earrings, gold bracelets and oversized gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Keeping the caption simple, Simpson wrote, “💫46💫 July 10/26.”

The post immediately filled with compliments from fans, many of whom couldn’t believe the star had just celebrated her 46th birthday.

“How is that possible? You just turned 23! happy birthday!” one person commented.

Another follower was reminded of Simpson’s early career, writing, “Early 2000s Jess.”

Others kept their reactions short but enthusiastic.

“Gorjess as always,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Beautiful.”

“Stunning and talented,” someone else commented.

“Beautiful! I hope you had an amazing birthday,” another fan shared.

Others chimed in with, “Looking great! Happy happy birthday Jess,” while another simply wrote, “WOW! You look AMAZING!”

Simpson Previously Opened Up About Her Sobriety Journey

The birthday post comes just weeks after Simpson shared a much more personal moment with fans during a live performance.

In June, the “With You” singer opened up about her sobriety journey while taking the stage at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, California. Before performing her unreleased song “Give It All Away,” which she co-wrote with songwriter Linda Perry, Simpson reflected on how alcohol affected her life.

“I realized that the drinking wasn’t numbing my pain,” she told the audience. “It was actually causing more pain.”

The emotional performance centered around healing, growth and letting go of emotional burdens. Simpson described herself as “a work in progress” while expressing pride in how far she has come.

“I celebrate each and every day that I feel alive and in my body, and I’m very proud of myself,” she said. “It felt right to share this song with you.”

She also encouraged others who may be facing their own challenges to show themselves compassion.

“I want all of you to know that you should have a little grace for yourself, and everything is gonna be OK if you just give it all away, and that’s what this song is about,” Simpson added.

While the performance offered fans a vulnerable glimpse into her personal journey, her latest Instagram post highlighted a more carefree moment as she embraced another year.

The singer has frequently balanced candid conversations about her life with playful social media updates, and followers were clearly thrilled to see her celebrating the occasion with confidence.

Judging by the flood of birthday wishes and compliments, Simpson’s latest bikini photo struck a chord with longtime fans, many of whom praised both her timeless style and the confidence she’s gained through the years as she enters her 46th year.