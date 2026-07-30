Cardi B Brought the Heat to Pacha Nightclub in a Show-Stopping Pink Look

Cardi B wowed fans at Pacha Nightclub shortly after it opened in NYC. The rapper has also been opening up about her love life and cosmetic surgery rumors recently.

The Rapper Performs Her Biggest Hits at Pacha NYC

Cardi arrived at the venue dressed in a hot pink corset bodysuit with matching tights, a pillbox hat, and platform heels. Her bra was embellished, and she even matched her nails to the outfit. Her hair was styled in an eye-catching blue bob, and her figure looked great as always.

The rapper performed her hits “Outside,” “Up,” “WAP,” and “Bodak Yellow” for the thousands of fans eager to see her at Pacha. Artists Shaun J. Wright, Alexis de La Rosa, Byrell The Great, and Aquite also performed, with Kevin Avance on deck as the MC.

She just finished her “Little Miss Drama” tour in April and performed at the BET Awards this past June. Cardi will also appear at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September. She also recently brought down the house at an NBA Finals halftime show with “Bodega Baddie” and “Bodak Yellow.”

Cardi B Shuts Down Weight Loss Surgery Rumors

The rapper also recently addressed rumors that her weight loss was the result of cosmetic surgery, blaming a grueling tour schedule and her recent breakup instead. She pointed out that she posts every week, and it would be impossible to recover from surgery while constantly performing. It simply doesn’t add up that she would have time to keep up such a fast pace while also recovering from a major procedure.

Cardi directly addressed the camera to tell the audience how she was feeling and shut down the rumors. She said she loves how she looks right now and feels comfortable in her own skin.

The rapper has real-life reasons for rapidly shedding pounds, including a high-profile breakup and a rigorous tour. Balancing a high-powered career with personal stress can naturally cause weight to drop, and she urged her fans to move away from speculating about cosmetic surgery and instead focus on positivity. Cardi received many supportive comments from fans who praised her for handling such a busy time in her life with grace.

Cardi B Opens Up About Dating After Her Split

Cardi also pushed back on speculation about her love life in a Spaces conversation and insisted that she’s not going to be single forever. The rapper shares three children with ex-husband Offset and welcomed a son with NFL player Stefon Diggs in November 2025.

She clarified in an Instagram post that she hasn’t been entertaining anyone during this tour, but said she would like to find another relationship. The rapper said she feels her fans “want her to be single” and “remain focused on herself,” but explained that she’s been living her life since her split with Diggs by going on vacation and spending time with friends.