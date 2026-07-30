Alexander Skarsgård Looks Unrecognizable in New Role

Alexander Skarsgård is sporting one of the most unexpected looks of his career in his upcoming film “Wicker.”

The former “True Blood” star transforms into the title character in the upcoming fantasy comedy, appearing as a man literally woven from wicker.

He Transforms in the Role

The first trailer for the film, shared exclusively by Entertainment Weekly, gives fans a glimpse at the unusual role — and many are already calling it one of Skarsgård’s most memorable transformations.

Directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, Wicker stars Olivia Colman as a lonely fisherwoman who has long been mocked by her fellow villagers for being “single and stinky.” Hoping to change her fortunes, she asks the village basketmaker, played by Peter Dinklage, to create her the perfect companion: a husband made entirely of wicker.

For Skarsgård, the unusual part was a dream role in more ways than one.

“Most male actors dream of playing Hamlet at some point in their career. I never did,” he joked to Entertainment Weekly. “My dream was always to have nipples made out of wicker. Thanks to our wonderful directors, Eleanor and Alex, and the brilliant artists at Wētā in New Zealand, my dream has finally come true.”

The trailer wastes little time introducing the unconventional romance between Colman’s Fisherwoman and her handcrafted husband.

Early scenes show the pair in an intimate relationship, which required extensive planning because of Skarsgård’s elaborate practical costume and facial prosthetics.

According to Fischer and Wilson, filming those sequences was surprisingly enjoyable despite the challenges.

“These scenes definitely required some of the most detailed prep of all of the movie — they were very specific in the script, and every shot was boarded, rehearsed, and reboarded ahead of time,” the directors told the outlet. “Of course, the wicker suit added to the dynamic.”

They also credited intimacy coordinator Ita O’Brien with helping the cast feel comfortable, especially since many of those scenes were filmed during the first week of production.

As the story unfolds, the Wicker Husband becomes the talk of the village, drawing attention from several of the town’s women — particularly the Tailor’s Wife, played by Elizabeth Debicki, who becomes increasingly obsessed with the unusual newcomer.

Colman said she immediately connected with her character.

“I loved the Fisherwoman,” the Oscar winner said. “She’s the only one not toeing the line.”

She also praised the screenplay, describing Wicker as “one of the best and most original scripts I’d read in a long time.” The film is adapted from Ursula Wills-Jones’ short story The Wicker Husband.

Fans Can’t Get Enough

Fans were equally enthusiastic after seeing the trailer and Skarsgård’s dramatic transformation.

“it looks fantastic!!” one viewer commented.

Another wrote, “Wicker doesn’t hide this handsome man…”

“This looks so fun,” another fan added.

Others simply expressed their excitement, with one commenting, “I’m so excited!!!!”

While Skarsgård has taken on vampires, action heroes and dramatic leading men throughout his career, Wicker may be his most unconventional role yet. Between the intricate practical effects, heartfelt story and offbeat humor, the film is already generating buzz — and proving that sometimes the strangest roles become the most unforgettable.