Gorgeous Sadie Sink Dazzles in Low-Cut & Backless Prada Dress at ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Premiere

Note: There are spoilers about who Sadie Sink plays in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” in this article. While that information is now out there, if you’re still trying to avoid it, please do not read on (or just skip to the photographs!).

Actress Sadie Sink has left her fans jaws on the floor with pictures of her wearing a stunning Prada dress at the premiere of her new movie, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

The star of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” was officially announced to be appearing in Marvel’s new Spidey movie back in March of 2025. It is now known that she is playing the telepathic and telekinetic mutant Jean Grey in the film (per IMDb). Grey had previously been played by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner in 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men” franchise. That franchise ran from 2000 until 2019.

Sink, 24, joined her castmates for the movie’s premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Monday, July 27. She recently took to social media to share some photographs from the event, which included pictures of herself in her gorgeous outfit.

Sadie Sink’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Premiere Dress Was Gorgeous

Sadie Sink shared photographs from the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” premiere with the 31.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, the post includes a carousel of three pictures from the event. All three feature Sink in her beautiful silvery grey embellished backless Prada gown.

The first image shows the strongest element of the dress, which is the open back that adds a touch of drama to it. In the second picture, Sink is posing with some of the movie’s cast, including Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jon Bernthal. The third and final photo is a front view of Sink in her dress, showcasing its silver embellishments and its low cut. Her softly waved copper hair and fresh makeup round off her look perfectly.

Sink captioned the post, “Brand New Day! 🕷️ 🕸️” She also wrote, “Dress by #prada” and tagged her stylist Molly Dickson, her makeup artist Nina Park, and her hairstylist Ryan Richman.

The star’s fans and followers had lots of lovely things to say about her premiere look in the post’s comments section.

Sink’s Followers Praise Her ‘Absolutely Breathtaking’ Look

Getty Sadie Sink at the premiere of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

The comments section of Sadie Sink’s post is flooded with comments praising her look at the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” premiere.

Streamer and YouTuber Valkyrae commented, “Gorgeous!!!”

Actress Emma Norton described Sink’s look as “absolutely breathtaking.”

One of Sink’s followers wrote, “literally so perfect.”

Another follower commented, “Omg, you’re so perfect Sadie❤️.”

Someone else said, “OMG YOU SO PRETTY.”

In a clear reference to Sink’s character in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” one Instagram user noted, “The dress is Grey btw! 🤌🏻”

Magician SeanyDoesMagic proclaimed, “CRUSHED IT.”

Finally, the official account of the Care Bears (yes, really), commented, “ok u look INCREDIBLE.”

By all accounts, Sadie Sink appears to be a big hit in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” Erik Davis of Fandango said of her performance, “She’s perfect.”

She is expected to reprise her role as Jean Grey in 2027’s “Avengers: Secret Wars.” Before that, she has more projects lined up. Sink will appear in the romantic drama miniseries “The Marriage Plot” and the drama movie “John Proctor Is the Villain.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” hits theaters in the United States on Friday, July 31. Make sure you go and see it.

Sadie Sink’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.