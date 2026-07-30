Kristoffer Polaha Says Return of ‘Mystery 101’ is Still Possible After Recent Developments (EXCLUSIVE)

Three years after Hallmark confirmed the cancellation of its popular “Mystery 101” movie franchise, Kristoffer Polaha has renewed hope that it could return in some form.

Polaha starred in the seven-movie franchise as police detective Travis Burke opposite Jill Wagner, who played Amy Winslow, a college literature professor whose expertise in crime fiction made her a fierce partner in solving murders. But their story ended in a cliffhanger, leaving countless fans still pining for a resolution.

Kristoffer Polaha is Filming Another Franchise He Didn’t Expect to Return

Hallmark Kristoffer Polaha and Jill Wagner in the first “Mystery 101” that premiered in January 2019

When the last movie in the franchise, “Mystery 101: Deadly History,” premiered in September 2021, fans were shocked by the cliffhanger ending. After Amy confessed her love for Travis earlier in the movie, there was an 11-month time jump into the future, with the last scene showing Travis and his partner arriving at a new murder scene, clearly stunned to see Amy there and to learn the victim was her fiancé.

For a year and a half, fans begged the network to make a follow-up movie. But in April 2023, the network made headlines when it answered a fan’s social media plea for another “Mystery 101” movie by writing, “We loved making ‘Mystery 101’ and we’re so glad you enjoyed sleuthing along with us. We want to let you know that our talented sleuths have solved the last mystery and are off the case.”

Three years later, is the case still closed? Polaha’s not sure it is, especially given recent developments with other mystery series, including the one he’s been filming in Canada since early July. Four years after starring with Angie Harmon in Lifetime’s “Buried in Barstow,” which also ended with a cliffhanger, the network has decided to turn it into a franchise, bringing the cast back for two new movies.

“People have been really, fervently, waiting on it — a lot like the ‘Mystery 101’ fans,” Polaha told EntertainmentNow while on a break from filming this month.

He noted that Lifetime’s surprise revival of “Buried in Barstow” and the fact that Hallmark is bringing back Lori Loughlin’s “Garage Sale Mysteries” after seven years should make fans “more hopeful” that there’s room for a “Mystery 101” return, too. “You know what I love?” he said. “This is proof that anything can happen.”

‘Mystery 101’ Ended After Jill Wagner Left Hallmark

Hallmark Kristoffer Polaha and Jill Wagner starred in seven “Mystery 101” movies together.

If “Mystery 101” were to come back, Polaha suspects the storyline might just focus on Travis at this point, given Wagner’s other commitments.

Wagner had starred in many Hallmark movies outside of “Mystery 101,” but after the seventh mystery aired, she made a surprise leap to the newly launched Great American Family, started by former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott. She starred in the network’s 2021 holiday film “A Christmas Miracle for Daisy” and has appeared in a Christmas movie there every year since.

Meanwhile, Wagner is also an executive producer and star of the Taylor Sheridan series “Lioness,” which premieres its third season on Paramount+ in August.

But Polaha isn’t willing to rule out anything at this point. Leadership changes at Lifetime led to the return of “Buried at Bristow,” he said, and he’s very aware that there have also been many changes at the top within Hallmark Media in recent years. That includes the return of longtime programming exec Michelle Vicary in 2025, who was part of the team that brought “Mystery 101” to life in the first place.

Polaha said he’d always be open to playing Travis Burke again, but he does have other programming ideas he’s in talks with Hallmark about, including a “brand new” mystery he’d love to see come to fruition. And will fans get to see Polaha in any Hallmark Christmas movies in 2026? That remains a mystery, he said with a wink.