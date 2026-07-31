Arnold Schwarzenegger Looks Fit as Ever as He Celebrates 79th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger is proving that age is just a number.

The bodybuilding icon, actor and former California governor celebrated his 79th birthday on Thursday, July 30, by hitting the gym instead of asking for birthday gifts, encouraging fans to invest in their health instead.

Schwarzenegger marked the occasion by sharing two Instagram photos of himself lifting weights at what appeared to be Gold’s Gym in Venice, California. Wearing sunglasses, the “Terminator” star was photographed doing lat pulldowns and bicep curls while announcing a special birthday surprise for his followers.

“I turn 79 today,” he wrote. “I don’t want any gifts. Instead, my team and I are turning the fitness industry upside down.”

Schwarzenegger also announced a limited-time offer through his Pump Club fitness app. First-time users can sign up for a seven-day free trial, and those who complete four fitness programs by Aug. 9 will receive their $100 first-year membership fee back.

“No fine print. Show up, do the work, and your first year is free,” he wrote, adding that the initiative is backed by him personally rather than “a private equity fund or a hedge fund.”

Arnold Says Helping People Stay Active Is the Best Birthday Gift

Schwarzenegger said his latest campaign is another step toward making healthy habits more accessible.

“I’ve been trying to get people to train for six decades, and I finally found something that works,” he wrote. “If I can make millions of you train all year, I’ll take the loss.”

Celebrating another birthday with a workout has become something of a tradition for Schwarzenegger. Last year, when he turned 78, he shared a video of himself getting in a cardio session on a bicycle, showing that staying active remains part of his everyday routine.

The birthday celebrations also continued away from the gym. Schwarzenegger’s eldest daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute featuring never-before-seen family photos. The collection included throwback photos of Arnold holding Katherine as a baby, childhood memories together and a recent FaceTime screenshot.

“Happy Birthday, Dad… So lucky you’re ours… and even luckier our kids get you as Opa,” Katherine wrote.

The Fitness Icon Has Adapted His Routine Over the Years

Although Schwarzenegger still makes fitness a priority at 79, his workouts look much different than they did during his competitive bodybuilding days.

According to HELLO!, the seven-time Mr. Olympia winner once spent as many as five hours a day lifting weights before realizing that level of training placed too much stress on his body. Today, he follows a “quality over quantity” approach, working out about 90 minutes a day while being mindful of shoulder and knee issues. He has also traded heavy barbells for resistance machines, saying they better suit his body at this stage of life.

His philosophy extends beyond the gym. Schwarzenegger has long encouraged people of all ages to stay active, once saying, “Movement is life.”

His eating habits have evolved, too. HELLO! reported that after following a high-calorie diet during his bodybuilding days, Schwarzenegger now eats a mostly plant-based diet while continuing to prioritize healthy living.

Even after decades in the spotlight, Schwarzenegger says his mission hasn’t changed: “I’ve been trying to get people to train for six decades, and I finally found something that works. If I can make millions of you train all year, I’ll take the loss.”