Arnold Schwarzenegger has had quite the career, starting in bodybuilding before becoming an action superstar. He went on to become the Governor of California and returned to acting, which has long been his most recognizable profession. Throughout his long career in front of the camera, Schwarzenegger has appeared in some truly classic action movies, including “Predator,” “The Terminator,” and “True Lies,” to name a few. Now, according to Deadline, after 35 years, his biggest action film is returning to theaters with the re-release of “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

StudioCanal, Fathom Entertainment and Rialto Pictures have joined forces to celebrate “T2’s” 35th anniversary with an epic re-release of James Cameron’s 1991 blockbuster. The film will hit U.S. theaters on August 28, which fans of the franchise might realize is only one day before Judgment Day, which the film franchise set for August 29. Granted, the original film set the date of Skynet’s unleashing of mankind’s nuclear arsenal upon itself as August 29, 1997; there have been more than a few adjustments to the timeline. Regardless, the film returns to theaters on August 28, 2026, and will continue with a global release in the months that follow.

This Isn’t Your Parent’s ‘Terminator 2’

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Releasing “Terminator 2” could have been as easy as dusting off some old DVDs and sending them out to theaters. Fortunately, nobody thought that was a good idea, because the 35th-anniversary re-release will be presented in 4K and 3D, using StudioCanal’s restoration and 3D conversion completed in 2017. As the film’s director said, “T2 was made for theaters, and our lovingly prepared 3D version, coming back to the big screen, is the absolute best way to see the film. I believe it’s safe to do spoilers after 35 years, so SPOILER ALERT: the good guys win against the AI superintelligence! And maybe that’s a message of hope we all could use this summer.”

Joking spoilers aside on a 35-year-old movie most people have seen, getting the chance to see it again on the big screen, or for the first time, is something that franchise fans can’t miss. When the film first released, it was a global cinematic game-changer, as it demonstrated how best to continue a story with a truly well-written script and the original actors’ return. That sort of thing doesn’t happen often, and most of the time, it’s a shameless cash-grab, but not “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” Cameron fought to make the film, dealing with his ex-wife, who held the rights and others, but he managed it, largely with the help of Schwarzenegger.

Skynet Sends an All-New Terminator in 2026

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What made “Terminator 2” such a compelling movie was its bad guy — the T-1000 played by Robert Patrick. While the trailer spoiled the nature of Schwarzenegger’s character back in the day, it didn’t ruin the movie because his and Patrick’s shared screen time made for cinematic gold. The film went on to gross more than $517 million ($1.27 billion in 2026) at the global box office, keeping the franchise going. While not everyone likes the direction the franchise took after “T2,” it kept coming back, just like the T-800 Skynet sent back to 1984 to terminate Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), so there’s a good chance more “Terminator” movies will be made in the future.

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day” returns to theaters on the following dates:

August 27: Germany, Latin America, and the Czech Republic

August 28: United States, Italy, and Poland

September 2: France

September 3: Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Sweden, and Hungary

September 4: United Kingdom