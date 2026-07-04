Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms Wild New Project — and It’s Not a Movie or TV Show

A champion bodybuilder who was once one of the biggest box-office draws in the world, 78-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger is showing no signs of slowing down.

In fact, the erstwhile Terminator recently took to social media to share details about his new venture, revealing he’ll be appearing in a project called “Courtroom Chaos — Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

Arnold Will Be Playing a Judge in an New Video Game

In a post that he shared via X, Schwarzenegger revealed that his voice and likeness would be featured a new video game called “Courtroom Chaos.”

The “voice-driven party game,” just released on Amazon Prime for members of the streaming service, promises to transform any living room “into a hilarious courtroom, delivering unpredictable, chaotic fun while settling your most passionate disagreements.”

The game is meant to be played by several people together, asking players to “improvise absurd testimony in front of the formidable Judge Schwarzenegger. The legendary star himself will demand answers and deliver verdicts with his signature style and commanding presence,” per the game’s description.

“I am proud that we’ve really captured Arnold’s sense of humor and larger-than-life personality,” offered J.C. Connors, Director of Amazon Game Studios. “Using all of our learnings from ‘Courtroom Chaos – Starring Snoop Dogg,’ along with lots of player feedback, our development team was able to be creative and push the experience to new levels. Judge Arnold shows more emotion, reacts more strongly to your statements and evidence, and can even remember players across different cases.”

It’s Arnold Schwarzenegger Like Fans Have Never Seen Him Before

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According to Connors, the Schwarzenegger-starring iteration of “Courtroom Chaos” offers several improvements over the earlier Snoop Dogg version of the game.

“We’ve added new modes based on player feedback,” he explained. “Our most requested feature was to be able to have our judge settle bets with your friends. Have you been forever debating whether pineapple belongs on pizza? Or which superhero is the best? Take it to Judge Arnold. We also added a new single-player mode so you can just debate Arnold on a favorite topic of your choosing. And of course, there’s still classic courtroom mode, which has new roles and new surprises in store for players.”

‘Courtroom Chaos’ Was a ‘Collaborative Effort’ for its Star

Fans will appreciate that Schwarzenegger was deeply involved, taking a hands-on approach through every step of the “Courtroom Chaos” journey.

“I really enjoy working with Amazon. And when they described it to me, I said to myself, how can I not do it? It was just so funny. It was so over the top and just hilarious,” he says in the clip he posted to X.

“The great thing about Courtroom Chaos was that right from the beginning, I was included,” he added. “And it became a collaborative effort.” And while many actors have protested AI-generated images of themselves, Schwarzenegger admits he was pleased with the results. “The AI version of me, I have to say, is excellent,” he says. “The lightness, my voice, the response is uncanny. And it makes me laugh when I hear myself.”

“Courtroom Chaos” is available to play for Prime Video members.



