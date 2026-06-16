Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes Rare Appearance With Girlfriend of 14 Years

Arnold Schwarzenegger and longtime girlfriend Heather Milligan are once again proving that some Hollywood relationships can thrive away from the spotlight.

The “Terminator” star, 78, made a rare public appearance with Milligan, 51, on June 16 while attending the Austrian World Summit in Vienna, Austria. The couple stepped out together in support of Schwarzenegger’s Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, which focuses on climate solutions and bringing together environmental leaders, businesses and policymakers, according to the Daily Mail.

While Schwarzenegger frequently appears at public events, sightings with Milligan remain relatively uncommon despite the couple having been together for more than a decade.

The pair were photographed at the event alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.

Their latest outing comes just weeks after Schwarzenegger and Milligan were spotted enjoying a rare date night at Nobu Malibu in April, according to E! News.

How Schwarzenegger’s Relationship With Milligan Began

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his girl-friend Heather Milligan at premiere of “Terminator Genisys” on June 21, 2015 in Berlin. (Getty Images)

Schwarzenegger and Milligan first met in 2012 under unexpected circumstances.

According to a 2023 interview with People, the actor was recovering from shoulder surgery while preparing to film “Escape Plan” with Sylvester Stallone and was looking for a physical therapist who could help get him back into fighting shape.

Schwarzenegger recalled that his doctor strongly recommended Milligan, who specializes in sports rehabilitation.

After completing therapy and wrapping the film, Schwarzenegger said he invited her to lunch to thank her.

“So I went to her, and then after my therapy was finished, after I was finished with the movie, I called her back and took her out for lunch to say thank you. And then one thing led to the next,” he told People.

Milligan is a Los Angeles-based physical therapist and founder of Elite OrthoSport, a rehabilitation clinic that works with professional athletes from the NFL, NBA, MLB and UFC, according to People. She also holds an MBA from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and previously spent 20 years as a competitive gymnast.

The pair reportedly began dating in 2013 and have largely kept their relationship private ever since.

Why Schwarzenegger Has Spoken So Highly of Her

Although Schwarzenegger rarely discusses his personal life in detail, he has occasionally opened up about Milligan and the qualities he admires most about her.

In his 2023 interview, the actor described their relationship as “fantastic.”

“We have so many things in common. I think the world of her,” Schwarzenegger said.

He also praised her independence and determination, adding, “I love that she’s into working. She’s clearly independent. She just is driven as hell.”

Schwarzenegger has spoken admiringly about Milligan’s work ethic, noting that she put herself through college and earned a master’s degree while working jobs such as bartending. He also praised her dedication to family, including caring for loved ones during serious health battles.

Over the years, Milligan has occasionally joined Schwarzenegger at public events and family gatherings and has been photographed with some of his children, including Patrick Schwarzenegger and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Despite their long relationship, however, the couple has continued to keep much of their romance out of the public eye.

Their appearance in Vienna offered a rare glimpse into one of Hollywood’s most enduring and private relationships.

As Schwarzenegger put it, “I think the world of her.”