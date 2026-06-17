Malia and Sasha Obama Are All Grown Up in Rare Outing Together in Los Angeles

Barack and Michelle Obama‘s daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, are all grown up.

The famously private sisters made a rare public appearance together in Los Angeles on June 14, stepping out for lunch with friends just days after Sasha celebrated her 25th birthday. According to InStyle, the outing offered a fresh glimpse at the sisters, who spent much of their childhood in the public eye and have since built lives and careers largely outside the spotlight.

Now 27 and 25, respectively, Malia and Sasha have quietly forged their own paths while maintaining the close bond their parents have often spoken about over the years.

For the outing, Sasha wore a flowing yellow blouse paired with white wide-leg pants, sandals, oversized sunglasses and a leather tote. Malia opted for a dark denim mini skirt, scoop-neck tank top, combat boots and a navy crossbody bag.

The sisters were last photographed together publicly in May when they joined their mother, Michelle Obama, for a post-Mother’s Day dinner in Los Angeles.

Malia and Sasha Have Built Lives of Their Own

While many still remember Malia and Sasha as the young girls who lived in the White House, both women have spent recent years focusing on their own careers and interests.

Per People, Malia graduated from Harvard University in 2021 and has since pursued a career in entertainment. She worked as a writer on Donald Glover’s series “Swarm” and made her directorial debut with the short film “The Heart,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024. Professionally, she goes by Malia Ann.

Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California in 2023 with a degree in sociology after previously attending the University of Michigan.

The sisters currently live together in Los Angeles, where they have largely stayed out of the spotlight while building independent lives of their own.

Despite their famous last name, both have made an effort to establish themselves on their own terms. Barack Obama previously said his daughters “go out of their way to not try to leverage” the Obama name, while Michelle Obama has said they are determined to earn success through their own hard work.

Though public appearances are relatively rare, the sisters occasionally step out with family members and remain close to both parents.

Their Sister Bond Has Only Grown Stronger

The recent outing also highlighted the close relationship Malia and Sasha share as adults.

According to Hello! Magazine, Michelle previously revealed that her daughters are now “each other’s best friends,” despite going through a period growing up when they “couldn’t stand each other.”

“The thing that I love the most is that those two girls are each other’s best friends,” Michelle said during an appearance on NBC’s “Today.”

She explained that she always hoped her daughters would recognize the unique connection they share after navigating an extraordinary upbringing together.

Malia and Sasha Obama at the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony on December 3, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

Michelle has also spoken about prioritizing motherhood throughout the years, explaining on the “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast that one of her biggest goals was ensuring Malia and Sasha experienced as normal a childhood as possible despite the circumstances surrounding their family.

The sisters’ latest outing came shortly after Sasha’s 25th birthday. Earlier this month, Michelle shared a tribute on Instagram, writing, “Happy 25th birthday, Sasha! It’s been such a joy watching you grow into a brilliant, beautiful young woman as you blaze a trail of your own. I couldn’t be prouder of you.”

Barack Obama also celebrated his youngest daughter with a birthday message of his own, writing, “Happy birthday, Sasha! Can’t believe you’re 25. Time really does fly. It’s been such a joy watching you become the woman you are today.”