Jax Taylor Addresses Smartwater Partnership Confusion in New Statement

Jax Taylor is setting the record straight after questions surfaced about one of his recent social media brand partnerships.

The “Vanderpump Rules” alum took to Instagram on Friday, July 31, to share a lengthy statement explaining what he says happened after he posted content promoting Smartwater.

Taylor had previously shared photos and a Reel featuring the product, identifying himself as a partner with the brand.

Cartwright Says Smartwater Contacted Her

The post drew attention after his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, discussed the situation on her podcast, claiming Smartwater had contacted her directly to say the partnership was not authorized.

Now, Taylor is sharing his side of the story.

“A few weeks ago I accepted what I believed was a legitimate campaign opportunity through a third party influencer platform, like many creators use,” he wrote. “I received the offer, emails, creative brief and deliverables. I trusted a platform that turned out not to be legitimate.”

Taylor Removed the Posts

Taylor said he removed the content as soon as he learned there was an issue.

“As soon as I was notified that the campaign was unauthorized, I removed the content immediately. I have never and would never intentionally misrepresent a partnership.”

He also addressed the public reaction that followed, saying he was disappointed by how quickly the situation became a topic of discussion online.

“What’s been most upsetting is seeing an honest mistake become pure entertainment in an attempt to humiliate me.”

Taylor then spoke about Cartwright, saying he wished the matter had been handled differently.

“My ex-wife chose to publicly mock me and embarrass me instead of handling it privately,” he wrote. “Regardless of where we stand personally, we’re still the parents of a young child and there should be a certain level of respect.”

The reality star went on to say he has remained quiet about many aspects of their relationship in an effort to avoid escalating public disagreements.

“I’ve stayed quiet for a long time out of respect for her as the mother of our son,” he continued. “It hasn’t been easy not having a voice, especially when so much has been said publicly about me.”

Taylor also claimed that his efforts to rebuild both personally and professionally have been met with obstacles.

“What hurts the most is feeling like no matter how hard I work to rebuild my life, move forward or earn new opportunities, there are constant attempts to tear those opportunities away.”

He further alleged that Cartwright has interfered with potential work opportunities.

“Brittany has directly contacted networks and brands in an effort to stop me from working and to prevent me from getting opportunities affecting my ability earn a living,” Taylor claimed. “I never wanted to make any of this public, but there’s only so long I can stay silent when she continues to lie about so many things and doesn’t ever seem to stop.”

Cartwright has not publicly responded to Taylor’s latest statement.

The post comes during a busy stretch for the Bravo personality, who recently confirmed he is in a new relationship.

In July, Taylor revealed he is “taken” after he and Lori Krebs, the former publicist for both Taylor and Cartwright, were photographed vacationing together in Mexico.

Taylor confirmed the relationship through Instagram after weeks of speculation.