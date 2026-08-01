Jessica Alba Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Latest Red Hot Photoshoot

The absolutely gorgeous actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her latest red hot fashion photoshoot.

Alba, 45 — the star of the likes of 2005’s Marvel movie “Fantastic Four,” 2010’s comedy sequel “Little Fockers,” and 2013’s exploitation action film “Machete Kills” — has been working with the luxury Italian fashion brand Fendi for her latest commercial venture.

She took to social media to give her fans and followers a revealing insight into the Fendi shoot.

Jessica Alba Looked Amazing on Her Fendi Shoot

Jessica Alba shared the behind-the-scenes look into her Fendi photoshoot with the 21.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post includes a carousel of six photographs and two videos from the shoot. Alba looks absolutely red hot in them all. Photographs include several of the star, in various poses, wearing an all-black outfit that includes a loose-fitting vest top, trousers, heels, and an over-the-shoulder clutch purse. The videos are essentially moving versions of the pictures.

Alba’s straightforward caption on the post reads, “Behind the scenes of my @fendi shoot 🖤.”

Her fans and followers loved it, with one of them commenting, “our favourite icon 🤍.”

Another follower wrote, “Such a Beauty as always 😍.”

Someone else proclaimed, “Amazingly perfect!!!!❤️❤️🔥🔥”

“Omg you’re gorgeous Te Amo Jessica ❤️❤️❤️,” said one Instagram user.

Finally, another individual commented, “❤️❤️ Goddess of beauty, the most wonderful, most beautiful woman in the world Jessica alba ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💋💋💋💋💋💋💐💐💐💐🌷🌷🌷🌷🌹🌹🌹🌹🥀🥀🥀❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥💞💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘.”

Alba Also Posted a ‘GRWM’ Video

Jessica Alba also posted a “GRWM” reel from her Fendi photoshoot (meaning “get ready with me”).

The reel is a 37-second video showing the star getting her hair and makeup done for the shoot. She appears to enjoy the experience and the video ends with the finished look, which is just stunning.

She captioned this one, “GRWM for my @fendi shoot 💋.”

Alba’s fans and followers loved this insight, too, with one Instagram user commenting, “The queen & her bag 🙌👏🔥🔥🔥.”

Another user wrote, “Pure elegance and timeless beauty 🖤🧿✨.”

“Drop dead gorgeous,” wrote somebody else.

One individual said, “Amazingly Gorgeous….🖋😍🥰❤️💝💎💝❤️💕🔥🔥🎖👑🎖🌠💯🧚‍♀️🌊🕊🪽.”

Finally, a fan of Alba’s commented, “Nice to see you ❤️❤️❤️ my goddess 🌹🌹🌹.”

It’s always nice for fans to get behind-the-scenes insights into celebrity activities and Alba’s fans certainly seemed to appreciate this one.

There’s no doubt she looked absolutely gorgeous on her Fendi photoshoot. Hopefully, she’ll continue to offer similar insights into her other projects going forward.

If you’ve missed seeing Alba in acting roles (she hasn’t been in a movie since 2024’s “Trigger Warning” or appeared in a television show since starring in “L.A.’s Finest” back in 2020), you can look forward to seeing her again soon. In the immediate future, the beautiful star will appear in the biographical sports drama movie “Maserati: The Brothers,” the action thriller movie “The Mark,” the drama movie “A Tree Is Blue,” the mystery thriller television series “Confessions on the 7:45,” the action movie “Incógnito,” and the fantasy rom-com “13 Going on 30.”

Needless to say, she’s back — and that’s undoubtedly a very exciting prospect for her fans.

Jessica Alba’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.