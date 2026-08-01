‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fan Favorite Reveals ‘Urgent Situation’

“Dancing with the Stars” fan favorite and Season 32 mirrorball champion Xochitl Gomez was missing from The Ultimate DWTS Fan Convention & Live Show on Friday, July 31. Her absence was noticeable, and Gomez explained why she was not in attendance in an Instagram Story.

Xochitl Gomez Reveals Why She’s Missing From the DWTS Convention

In her post, Gomez wrote, “To my DWTS family: I’m so sorry I have an urgent situation, and I had to return to Spain. I will no longer be there this weekend for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Con. I was really looking forward to meeting you all. Enjoy this weekend; they’ve put together an amazing event for you all.” She gave no further information on what or who the situation involved.

Gomez has made positive remarks about her time on the dancing competition and what winning the mirrorball trophy means to her. She won Season 32 alongside professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. In an interview with “Good Morning America” after her win, the actress said, “It feels crazy.” She was just 17 at the time of her win in 2023.

During their time on the competition, the pair also formed a close bond. “It’s been an amazing responsibility to take care of this young woman and teach her how to dance,” Chmerkovskiy said. “That’s my gift, and the fact that I had a chance to pass it forward to this young lady was a huge honor for me.” He also expressed his joy at winning another Mirrorball trophy. He has three in total.

Xochitl Gomez’s Positive DWTS Experience

Speaking of her DWTS experience in an interview with Gold Derby, Gomez reflected on her expectations of the show and if it was what she thought it would be. She admitted the dance competition was “exactly” what she had expected. “I think it’s mainly because I did a lot of research, and I read Val’s book,” she said. “And within that, there’s a lot of information, and he goes into pretty extensive detail about the show … and it’s been great.”

Much to the delight of fans, Gomez also returned to the stage in Season 34, where she performed a jive alongside competitor Robert Irwin. Irwin ultimately won the season alongside his professional partner, Witney Carson.

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Convention

The event will be held in Palm Springs, California, from Friday, July 31 until Sunday, August 2. There have already been many exciting moments, and fans have learned more about their favorite pros and former contestants. The event also appears to be a lot of fun, with videos and photos being shared on an official Instagram account dedicated to the convention.

In a video posted an hour ago, teams onstage competed in Rock, Paper, Scissors.

In another clip, you could see fan favorites onstage wearing different color jackets as they were divided into groups to compete in the glitter games. “The Glitter Games was some of the most fun we’ve ever had!!!!,” the caption reads.

Derek Hough reacted. “This looks like a blast!,” he wrote.

Emma Slater wrote, “Best Night Ever.” Sasha Farber wrote, “Epic,” and Daniella Karagach Pashkova commented with “so fun.”