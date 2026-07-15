Val Chmerkovskiy & Rumer Willis Tease Reunion For DWTS Convention

An iconic “Dancing With the Stars” partnership is back in action for the upcoming convention. Season 20 champions Val Chmerkovskiy and Rumer Willis will be taking the stage together, sparking excitement among fans.

The couple handily won season 20, beating out contenders Riker Lynch and Allison Holker, and Noah Galloway and Sharna Burgess, who finished in second and third place, respectively.

Now, convention attendees are preparing for some epic performances. Val and Rumer teased their collab in a new social media video.

Fans Go Wild For Val Chmerkovskiy & Rumer Willis’ Big Reunion

This year marks a brand new chapter in “Dancing With the Stars” history. The inaugural DWTS Con takes place from July 31 through August 2 in Palm Springs, California. For the first time ever, fans will get a chance to meet the pros and other contestants in an atmosphere dedicated to celebrating the exciting world of dance.

This week, Val Chmerkovskiy uploaded a new Instagram video, revealing that he and Rumer Willis were together again.

“Once in a while, and this has been happening frequently, so I just gotta take a second, but once in a while God smiles in your direction and he lets you cross paths with an angel,” Val says as he pans over to his friend.

“We back baby!” Rumer cheers as she excitedly waves her hands back and forth.

Fans went wild over the video in the comments, with everyone noting how excited they were to see clips from their performance at the convention.

“Your guys’ season was just PHENOMENAL!! From week 1 all the way to the finals, absolutely flawless!!” one fan wrote.

“My all-time favorite pairing on DWTS 😍 Rumer has it!” another chimed in.

“One of my favorite partners ever of yours Val! I cannot wait to see you both so soon 🤍”

The First DWTS Convention Kicks Off in a Few Weeks

Since 2005, “Dancing With the Stars” fans have watched professional dancers create magic in the ballroom and crown a victor at the end of the season. Now, viewers have a chance to be part of the action when the first DWTS convention kicks off.

In a new promo, Alan Bersten and Brandon Armstrong told fans what they can expect.

“Okay, Palm Springs, we gotta talk,” Alan addressed the camera. “‘Dancing With the Stars’ con is almost here.”

“And honestly, it’s the weekend we’ve all been waiting for,” Brandon chimed in. “Dancing all weekend, panels, photo ops, of course, ping-pong.”

The dancers went on to explain that there are different ticket options, including full weekend tickets and single-day options. It’s the perfect chance for “Dancing With the Stars” fans to gather and share their love for the show and even meet their favorite performers.

But until then, there is plenty more DWTS content to look forward to.

The next episode of “The Next Pro” begins at 8 p.m. on Monday on ABC. “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premieres on the network this September.

Tickets to the “Dancing With the Stars” convention may be purchased through the official website.